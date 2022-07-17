Daily Horoscope: July 18, 2022

The moon in Pisces connects with Mercury in Cancer at 2:40 AM and then Pluto in Capricorn at 2:43 AM, and Mercury opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 3:01 AM, inspiring deep introspection and profound discussions. Information may come to light, secrets might be shared. Intense topics could come up for contemplation. The moon enters fearless fire sign Aries at 7:17 AM. Desires are stirred as the moon squares off with Venus in Cancer at 8:15 AM. The moon meets Jupiter at 10:35 PM, inspiring generosity—just be careful not to over-indulge.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Intense conversations about home, family, work, and your future may take place as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. As an Aries, you rarely let others boss you around: If you feel like someone is trying to control your choices, set firm boundaries. The moon enters your sign, Aries, helping you connect with your feelings.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

An intense conversation may come to a climax today as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. A decision might need to be made. Give your busy mind a rest as the moon enters Aries: Catch up on sleep, or spend some time in meditation.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Important conversations about money can take place as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. Power dynamics about cash may be highlighted. The moon enters Aries, perhaps bringing your focus to friendship.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Mercury is in your sign, Cancer, and it opposes Pluto in Capricorn today, which may find you and a partner having an intense conversation. Themes like power and control might be discussed. The moon enters Aries, which can bring your focus to your career.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You may be setting important boundaries around your time and energy as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. If you’ve been putting up with something silently, you might feel it’s time to speak up. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring courage!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Drama may flare up in your social life today as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn! If you don’t like a power dynamic in a group, you might choose to speak up about it at this time. The moon enters Aries, which can also find you focused on finances, especially if you share money or other resources with a partner.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Intense conversations about the past and the future can take place today as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Aries, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Important information may surface as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. This is a powerful time for research! An intense conversation can arise. The moon enters Aries, which may find you focused on getting your schedule organized.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Important conversations about money and power can take place as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Intense conversations about power and partnership may arise as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto, which is in your sign, Capricorn. The moon enters Aries, perhaps bringing your focus to home and family life.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you completing research you’ve been working on. An intense conversation about your availability may take place. The moon enters Aries, activating the communication sector of your chart.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mercury in fellow water sign Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you and your love interests and creative collaborators having intense conversations. The moon enters Aries, which may also bring your focus to money.