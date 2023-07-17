Daily Horoscope: July 18, 2023

The moon enters the courageous fire sign Leo at 12:39 AM! Our creativity could get a big boost, as well as our confidence in ourselves. Sometimes Leo gets a reputation for being self-centered, but Leo has a big heart, too. The moon in Leo asks us to get real about our needs, as well as finds us in the mood to shower those we love with affection.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and inspiring a passionate atmosphere! This could be a fantastic time to connect with a crush or lover—and, generally, to enjoy yourself!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your focus could turn to your home and family life today, Taurus, as the moon enters Leo. You may be reconnecting with the past in some significant way!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Communication could get a boost as the moon enters Leo. Information you have been seeking could come to light! A discussion could heat up.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus may turn to themes like money, abundance, luxury, and security as the moon enters Leo. Gifts could be exchanged. Negotiations may reach a turning point.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Leo! The world may be on your emotional wavelength at this time, plus it could be a lovely day to focus on self-care. What do you need to feel safe, secure, and happy?

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice. You may feel called to explore your spirituality! The moon in Leo also urges you to catch up on rest.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your focus may turn to your friendships today as the moon enters Leo. This could be a very productive time for teamwork, and you might also be enjoying a new hobby.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! Your popularity could get a big boost at this time. An achievement could be made!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, Sagittarius, perhaps finding you planning your next trip or receiving news about an exciting opportunity. The world may feel like it is opening up to you!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Leo today, which could find you resolving a debt, taking care of your bills, or discussing finances with a partner. Aside from finances, you may generally find yourself detaching from an issue you’re ready to let go of.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. This could be a wonderful time to meet new people, and you may be learning something exciting about a partner.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, which could find you feeling energized to tackle your to-do list. This could be a productive time for you at work—or, you may be focused on wellness, perhaps trying out a new routine.