Daily Horoscope: July 19, 2018

The Moon in Libra clashes with Pluto at 2:43 AM, stirring up complicated emotions. Communication is key as the Moon and Mercury connect at 5:54 AM. The Moon squares off with the Sun at 3:52 PM, asking us if we’re headed in the right direction. The Moon enters water sign Scorpio at 9:13 PM, encouraging us to explore the depths of our emotions and relationships.

All Times EST.

The Moon in Libra asks you to set boundaries today, Cancer. Tonight, the energy shifts as the Moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio to illuminate the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

The Moon in Libra brings plenty of communication today, Leo, but don’t pressure yourself to have conversations you’re not ready for—take time to think things through! The Moon enters Scorpio tonight, finding you in a private mood.

The Moon is in Libra for most of today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart—it’s time you get serious about how you’re spending your resources. The Moon enters Scorpio this evening, finding you engaged in deep conversations.

The Moon is in your sign for most of today, Libra, and you’re being encouraged to make some shifts around how you connect with the public. Your focus turns to your sense of self-worth (and also your finances) when the Moon enters Scorpio tonight.

Trust your intuition today, Scorpio! The Moon in Libra lights up a psychic sector of your chart and a breakthrough arrives. The Moon enters your sign this evening, finding you connecting with your emotions.

The Moon is in Libra today, finding you in a social mood—however, expect some intense emotional issues to come up. The Moon enters Scorpio this evening, encouraging you to get some rest.

The Moon in Libra finds you intensely focused on your work today. Reflect on how your partnerships are helping you reach your goals. The Moon enters Scorpio this evening, shifting your focus to your social life.

The Moon is in fellow air sign Libra for most of today, encouraging you to look at the big picture… and not to forget your responsibilities! The Moon enters Scorpio this evening, turning your focus to your career and reputation.

The energy is intense today, Pisces—however, the mood shifts later on, when the Moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning, bringing opportunities your way.

It’s an intense day for your relationships, Aries, but it’s important that you ask for what you need. The Moon moves into emotional water sign Scorpio this evening, bringing issues around sex and intimacy to the fore.

You’re at a crossroads this afternoon—make sure to pay attention to the details. This evening, your focus turns to your relationships as the Moon enters emotionally intense water sign Scorpio.

The Moon in Libra connects with your ruling planet Mercury early this morning, finding you in a chatty, social mood—but it’s time for you to make a change when it comes to dealing with money. The Moon enters Scorpio tonight, asking you nourish yourself physically.

