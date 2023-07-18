Daily Horoscope: July 19, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 1:02 AM, inspiring an atmosphere of fun and generosity—but be careful not to overindulge! The moon meets Mercury in Leo at 7:33 AM, creating a busy energy around communication. Surprises may pop up as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 9:51 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A big gesture could be made as the moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, perhaps bringing a lover letter or an invitation to a celebration your way. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, too, encouraging you to watch your spending!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, which can find you in an especially nostalgic mood. Try not to over-romanticize the past. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, boosting communication between you and your family members or housemates. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you making a surprising decision.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your intuition and creativity may be on fire today as the moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter and with Uranus in Taurus! A breakthrough can take place. The moon meets your ruling planet Mercury in Leo, boosting communication.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus, which could find you connecting with surprising people and gaining access to an abundance of surprising resources. Just be careful not to over indulge. Discussions about money ramp up as the moon meets Mercury in Leo.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Leo, squares off with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, which could spell exciting developments in your career! You may be sharing an important message as the moon meets Mercury in Leo.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter and with Uranus, both in Taurus, which could find you embarking on an unexpected adventure. You may be surprised by what you learn about yourself as the moon meets your ruling planet Mercury in Leo.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Drama and excitement are stirred in your social life as the moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter and with Uranus in Taurus. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, which can bode well for communication.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Chance meetings and surprising developments regarding your life in the public eye take place as the moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. Buzz about your talents is spreading as the moon meets Mercury in Leo.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your schedule may be very busy, and filled with surprising events, as the moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, too, perhaps bringing news from afar or finding you planning your next trip.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Surprising emotional connections can form as the moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus. Discussions about money and shared resources kick up as the moon meets Mercury in Leo.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Surprises may pop up in your personal life as the moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter and with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, boosting communication between you and your partners.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter and with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you having big and surprising discussions. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, too, which can bode well for reorganizing your schedule or workspace.