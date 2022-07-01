Daily Horoscope: July 2, 2022

Mercury in Gemini makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 6:39 AM, creating a solid atmosphere for communication and planning commitments, plus promoting flexibility and responsibility. The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 8:22 AM, which could bring some surprises. Mercury in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 4:53 PM, perhaps finding us feeling day-dreamy—but we could be prone to overthinking things at this time, so find ways to stay grounded! The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 9:55 PM, encouraging us to set boundaries.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

It’s a solid day for teamwork and socializing as Mercury in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius! Long-term planning can take place. Rest up as Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon in Leo also lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Mercury in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which could bode especially well for your career and finances—but as Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces, don’t feel pressured to have all the answers or plans in place just yet. Take your time. Feel things out! Your focus could also be on home and family today as the moon moves through Leo.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury is in your sign, and it mingles with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring a solid atmosphere for planning, especially around travel, education, or something you’re publishing. As Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces, get clear on the message you want to share with the public. The moon in Leo encourages communication.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Mercury in Gemini encourages you to connect with your intuition, and you can feel a sense of support in your partnerships as Mercury connects with Saturn in Aquarius. As Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces, experiment with new ideas without feeling pressured to act on them. The moon in Leo could also find you focused on finances.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self care! Mercury in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for communication. You and a partner can form a commitment or agreement. Be patient about misunderstandings as Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces: This may be a period of reorganization.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently in Gemini, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career, and as it connects with Saturn in Aquarius, a supportive, productive energy flows as you tackle your to-do list. If communication in your partnerships feels confusing as Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces, don’t overthink things and take it slow. The moon in Leo also encourages you not to overcommit yourself and make time for rest.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Mercury in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, creating a solid atmosphere for communication! This bodes especially well for your love life and your creative pursuits. Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to keep your plans flexible. The moon in Leo also activates the sector of your chart that rules your social life.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Messenger planet Mercury makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, creating a helpful atmosphere for getting organized, especially at home. Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces: Try not to overthink things in your love life or in your creative pursuits. Stay flexible and open-minded, but don’t get twisted up in fantasies, find ways to stay grounded. The moon in Leo could also bring your attention to your career and your life in the public eye.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Communication planet Mercury mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, creating a solid atmosphere for communication and planning in your relationships. You may feel particularly nostalgic and sensitive as Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon in fellow fire sign Leo can find you exploring new opportunities.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Mercury in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication and planning, especially regarding work or money. The moon in Leo can also find you focused on finances and bills—but give your busy mind a rest as Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Mercury in fellow air sign Gemini connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius: This is very helpful for communication and making future plans! Just watch out for misunderstandings about money as Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon is in your opposite sign Leo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mercury in Gemini makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, creating a grounding, supportive atmosphere, especially around communication. You may want extra time to think things through as Mercury squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces. The moon in Leo can find you eager to focus on wellness.