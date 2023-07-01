Daily Horoscope: July 2, 2023

The moon in fire sign Sagittarius harmonizes with action planet Mars at 5:18 AM, making it easy to follow through. The moon clashes with dreamy Neptune at 9:33 AM, calling for improvisation and creative change. Love planet Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of invention at 10:33 AM, and we’re in the mood for something strange. Fashion and culinary inventions arise!

The moon enters grounded Capricorn, the sign where there will be a full moon tomorrow. Read more about the full moon in Capricorn.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re up for whatever as the moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mars, calling you to go the distance. The moon enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, showing you how to stay cool under pressure. Consider your growth patterns.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Moving forward with changes feels comfortable as the moon harmonizes with Mars, signifying liberation through pruning and shedding. Practice prudence if you’re purging. Look out for impulsive desires as your planetary ruler, Venus, clashes with Uranus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re facing a wake-up call as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune, pushing you to confront misunderstandings and see things from a different perspective. The moon enters your chart’s house of intimacy and transformation, asking you to lean into trust…and discretion.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Look out for scheduling confusion as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune, which might call for a spontaneous and sensitive change of schedule. The moon enters your chart’s house of relationships, grounding you in loyalty and interpersonal connections. Consider the vast history of your relationships.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re fired up as the Sagittarius moon harmonizes with Mars, giving you full permission to express your passions. These passions are not typical, and can take the world by surprise, as love planet Venus clashes with Uranus. You’re doing something original!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re getting to understand the complexities of other people’s beliefs as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune. This can change your understanding of the story. The moon enters your chart’s house of creativity and self expression, grounding you in sensuality and happiness.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might be feeling a little thrown off by a spontaneous change as your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Uranus. You have to learn to be adaptive. The moon enters your chart’s house of home and family, grounding you in a need for privacy, simplicity, and shelter.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re chasing after a paycheck as the moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mars, greasing the pipes for you to get paid. Relationships can feel a little strange as love planet Venus clashes with Uranus, creating a unique circumstance and thus changing behaviors.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re confronting myths as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune, which could find you challenging the trends of today. Don’t get too tripped up! The moon enters your chart’s house of personal resources, grounding you in things that you can touch and see with your senses.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Sagittarius found you tying up loose ends, but the full moon in your sign will have you ready to bring your vision into the world. The moon enters your sign, grounding you in your relationship to yourself, others, and the world at large. This full moon is all about your relationships!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You know exactly who you are and aren’t taking into your Aquarius utopia as the moon harmonizes with Mars, helping you move forward with your vision as a team. Shake-ups and surprises in relationships come as love planet Venus clashes with Uranus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re seeing how you fit into the collective subconscious—and how you can break out of it—as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune. The moon enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, grounding you in your long-term vision, general five-year plans, and goals.