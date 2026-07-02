Daily Horoscope: July 2, 2026

The week has been building toward something, and you probably feel it in the background of everything you’re doing — a low hum of anticipation that doesn’t quite have a name yet. Uranus and Mars are closing in on each other, stargazer, and they hit exact on Saturday, which means the next two days carry a charge that’s hard to ignore even when you’re actively trying to. Mercury is still retrograde, so the words might not cooperate, but the instincts are in better shape than they’ve been all week. Moon sextiling Saturn tonight offers a real moment of groundedness before the weekend finally opens up. Use the calm while it’s here.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something is building, and you already feel it in your body before your brain has caught up — a restlessness that isn’t anxiety, more like a coil getting tighter. Uranus is closing in on Mars, and it’s almost exact, Aries. Whatever’s been sitting in a holding pattern is days away from breaking open. Don’t force it early. Just make sure you’re ready when it goes.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Leo has everyone chasing the grand gesture — the declaration, the spectacle, the thing you’d screenshot and save. That’s never really been your language, Taurus. You show love by showing up, by remembering, by being the person who’s still there on an ordinary Thursday. Jupiter squaring Chiron today might make you wonder if that’s enough. It is. The right people already know it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Everything sounds like a great idea right now, and that’s not entirely your fault — Jupiter conjuncting Mercury is inflating your thinking to a size that’s hard to fact-check from the inside. The gap between how brilliant something feels in your head and how it holds up in the world is the thing to watch, Gemini. Slow the pitch down. Reality isn’t an afterthought.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something moved overnight, and you can’t quite trace it to a moment — you just woke up feeling differently about something you’ve been carrying. Moon conjuncting Pluto in the small hours does that, Cancer. It doesn’t ask permission; it just moves things. Whatever got resolved while you were sleeping, let it stay resolved. You don’t need to reopen it to understand it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The confidence isn’t fake, but it’s not the whole story. There’s something underneath the warmth and the big personality that doesn’t always feel as certain as it looks — a place where approval still counts more than you’d admit. Jupiter still squaring Chiron today is pressing right on that spot, Leo. You don’t have to perform your way past it. Uncertain for a minute is fine.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

There’s always one more thing to fix before it’s ready — you’ve used that logic so long it’s become the reason nothing gets finished. Mercury retrograde means information keeps arriving incomplete and conditions never quite feel right, Virgo. That’s not an excuse to keep waiting. At some point, you declare it done and find out what happens. That moment might as well be now.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have better taste than almost anyone you know — you can walk into a room and immediately notice what’s working, what needs to go, what’s missing. It’s almost funny, then, that you apply almost none of that instinct to your own situation. You already know what needs to change, Libra. You’ve known for a while. The aesthetic eye works on your own life too.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Moon conjuncting Pluto overnight does the work you can’t quite do in daylight — processing that happens below the surface while you’re asleep and arrives as a conclusion you didn’t consciously reach. You might wake up today just knowing something you didn’t know last night, Scorpio. Not because anything changed, but because the resistance finally wore through. Trust what came through in the dark.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve built a whole philosophy around something that hurt you once — a belief system that looks like conviction from the outside but has a wound underneath if you press the right place. Jupiter squaring Chiron today is pressing there, Sagittarius. That doesn’t mean the beliefs are wrong. It just means it’s time to know which ones you actually chose and which ones chose you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Somewhere along the way, you became the person everyone calls when something goes wrong, and you didn’t exactly sign up for that — it just happened because you’re the one who actually picks up. Today, Capricorn, someone else’s problem is going to try to become your problem. Let it stay theirs. You’re allowed to be unavailable. Being capable doesn’t mean being on call.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Everything is about to get very messy, and you already feel it coming — Uranus conjuncting Mars is two days from exact, and the atmosphere has that particular charge to it. Most people find this unsettling. You find it focusing, Aquarius. You do your best thinking right before something breaks open, in the still part just before it does. Use this window. It closes fast.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The last couple of weeks have been even more impressionistic than usual — reality softer at the edges, the sense of yourself harder to locate. That’s Neptune squaring the Sun, and it’s almost done, Pisces. By the weekend, the signal gets cleaner. You might find yourself arriving back into your own life with a slightly different read on it. That’s not disorienting. That’s the point.

Pisces monthly horoscope