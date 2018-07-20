Daily Horoscope: July 20, 2018

The Moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus at 1:42 AM, which means we can expect surprises; but things settle down as the Moon connects with Saturn at 5:05 AM. The Moon squares off with Mars at 8:12 AM, stirring up some agitation this morning. But good vibes flow at night as the Moon connects with sweet Venus at 7:40 PM and lucky Jupiter at 10:29 PM.

All Times EST.

Videos by VICE

The Moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood! This evening is especially flirtatious. It’s eclipse season, so you have been especially emotional, but this is a great evening to have fun.

The Moon is in Scorpio today, finding you in a private mood. Relationship issues flare up this morning, but things chill out this evening—especially as you gain a deeper understanding of your boundaries and what you need to feel safe.

Deep conversations flow today, thanks to the Moon in water sign Scorpio activating the communication sector of your chart. This evening is especially powerful for deep investigation.

The Moon is in Scorpio today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart and finding you reflecting on your budget. Trust your intuition this evening when the Moon connects with your ruling planet, Venus.

The Moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to nourish yourself: spend some time near water or vent your feelings to a friend who won’t judge you. Optimism arrives this evening.

Be gentle with yourself today, Sagittarius: The Moon is in sensitive water sign Scorpio and it’s lighting up a very psychic sector of your chart. Catch up on rest if you need it. Your intuition is strong today!

You’re in a social mood today as the Moon in Scorpio lights up the friendship sector of your chart and puts you in the mood to connect with people who are eager to fight for the same causes you believe in.

The Moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules fame, career, and popularity. You’re feeling tense about these themes this morning, but things loosen up this evening.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, Pisces, finding you in an adventurous mood. The Moon meets with your ruling planet Jupiter this evening, bringing a dash of good luck your way.

You’re in an intense and emotional mood today, Aries, as the Moon in Scorpio illuminates the intimacy sector of your chart. Old wounds are opened, and they require exploration and healing.

The Moon is in Scorpio, your opposite sign, encouraging you to see things from other people’s points of view. Easygoing energy flows around connecting with others this evening as the Moon connects with your ruling planet Venus.

The Moon is in Scorpio today, encouraging you to get organized—when was the last time you sorted through your papers? There are two kinds of Geminis: collectors and minimalists. Whichever you are, it’s time to clean up.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.