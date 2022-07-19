Daily Horoscope: July 20, 2022

The moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 2:28 AM, helping us set boundaries and encouraging us to stay on top of our responsibilities. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:20 AM, which may find us facing difficult feelings like jealousy or greed: Be patient with yourself and others, and recognize what’s coming up for you rather than repressing or denying it. The moon squares off with the sun in Cancer at 10:19 AM, inspiring us to make a change. The moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus at 2:23 PM and squares off with Mercury in Leo at 8:19 PM, kicking up conversations. The moon connects with Venus in Cancer at 9:17 PM, which can put us in an affectionate mood.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart. Themes like your budget, income, and belongings may be highlighted, and emotionally, you’re reflecting on what you need in order to feel comfortable and secure.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, which can find the world on your emotional wavelength, and it’s a lovely time for you to focus on nourishing yourself emotionally and physically.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Make time for rest as the moon enters Taurus. It can be a powerful time to connect with your inner voice, to journal, or explore your psyche. Spiritual topics may appeal to you at this time. Creativity flows.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart! It’s a lovely time to explore new social circles and connect with old friends. A new hope or wish for the future may arise.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Your focus can turn to your career today as the moon enters Taurus. Themes like your reputation or legacy may be on your mind. A reward or recognition could come your way!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and education. You may be planning a trip, or an exciting opportunity could be coming your way!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, which can find you focused on your finances and the money you share with others. You may be taking care of a debt or organizing your bills. You could be reflecting on what themes like comfort and security mean to you.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus today, bringing your focus to your relationships, and inspiring a supportive atmosphere for connection. It’s a great time to learn more about your partner’s point of view.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, encouraging you to get reorganized. You might be starting a new gig or project at this time. Your focus could also be on your wellness or beauty routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart: flirt, have fun, make and enjoy art, dear Capricorn! Celebrate life and honor your heart’s desires today.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your focus can turn to your home and family life as the moon enters Taurus. You may be in the mood to redecorate your space, and it’s a lovely time to entertain loved ones at home!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, encouraging you to express yourself, and possibly bringing information or an intriguing conversation.