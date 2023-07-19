Daily Horoscope: July 20, 2023

The sun in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 9:07 AM, creating a brilliantly creative atmosphere! Emotional breakthroughs may also take place. The moon meets Venus in Leo at 10:08 AM, inspiring an affectionate energy. The moon enters Virgo at 1:13 PM, encouraging us to be thoughtful and helpful to those around us. Mars in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces at 4:39 PM, which could find us running into some obstacles. A patient approach is best!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A powerful emotional release can take place as the sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Virgo, which could find you busy tackling your to-do list. Things might move slower than you prefer as your ruling planet Mars, now in Virgo, opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A friendship can deepen as the sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Virgo, too, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Just don’t forget to take care of your responsibilities as Mars in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can bode well for abundance, wealth, and success! The moon enters Virgo, too, which could bring your focus to your home and family life. Important decisions about your work-life balance can be made as Mars in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The sun in your sign, Cancer, connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can make this a magical time in your life! An exciting adventure could begin. The moon enters Virgo, boosting communication, and a serious discussion can take place as Mars in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A spiritual breakthrough could occur as the sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to finances, and important boundaries may be set around money as Mars in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A deep, meaningful connection can form between you and someone special as the sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters your sign Virgo, too, which could find you focused on self care. Important decisions about responsibilities in your relationships are made as Mars in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A brilliant creative breakthrough can take place as the sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces! The moon enters Virgo, too, encouraging you to rest—but if you’ve been slacking on your responsibilities, you may realize it’s time to get to work as Mars in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a whimsical and romantic atmosphere! The moon enters Virgo, bringing excitement to your social life, and important boundaries may be discussed as Mars in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, which could bring an emotional breakthrough! Your focus may also be on your career as the moon enters Virgo. Mars in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, which can find you making important decisions about your work-life balance.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you having a deep and meaningful conversation! The moon enters Virgo, and you might be making travel plans, but Mars in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could mean these plans take longer than expected.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Special gifts may be exchanged as the sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces! The moon enters Virgo, which could find you taking care of your bills or other financial matters: Dealing with money can be stressful, but Mars in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, urging you not to slack on your responsibilities.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces, bringing a hugely romantic and creatively inspired atmosphere! The moon enters Virgo, encouraging communication and connection, and important boundaries and expectations are discussed as Mars in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.