Daily Horoscope: July 20, 2026

Some days the sky is doing one thing. Today it’s doing five. Three major aspects hit exact simultaneously — Saturn and Mars in full cooperative flow, Jupiter facing off with Pluto at peak force, Jupiter and Neptune in their most harmonious alignment — while two brand new aspects activate all at once. That’s a lot of signal for a Monday, stargazer, and it doesn’t resolve into one clean feeling. Some of it will push, some will open, some will ask you to hold your ground. The through-line, if there is one: today is not a day for hedging. Whatever’s in front of you is asking for an actual answer. Give it one.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Saturn and Mars are in an exact sextile today — the two energies Aries usually experiences as opponents are cooperating at full strength. The discipline, the pacing, the part that says slow down and do it right — that’s not working against your instincts today; it’s backing them up. Let the structure hold, Aries. You’ll get further with it than without it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus has been squaring your ruling planet since early July, shaking loose things you’d rather have kept settled. That ends today, Taurus — and Venus sextiling Mercury starts. The timing isn’t accidental. What got disrupted this month deserves an actual conversation now, not just careful management. You know what changed. This is the opening to say it to someone who needs to hear it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve been circling something for days — the right moment, the right nerve. Today the conditions cooperate: Venus sextiling Mercury means words are moving more freely than they have in a while. Saturn is still squaring Mercury and building, Gemini, so ease doesn’t erase accountability. It just means what you’ve been working up to saying has a better shot at coming out right. Take it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon in Libra has you hyper-focused on every vibe, every non-answer, every thing left unsaid between you and someone else. Cancer absorbs all of that on a good day — Libra turns the dial up. But the urge to smooth it over and restore the peace isn’t always your gut, is it? Sometimes it’s just conflict-aversion wearing a caring face. Know the difference today.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Two things happened to the Sun today, Leo, and they pulled in opposite directions: Jupiter conjuncting it turned up the volume on everything you are — and Pluto opposing it put something in your path that doesn’t love that. Good. You weren’t made to shrink, and this is just the universe confirming it by sending resistance. Don’t negotiate yourself down before the conversation even starts.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

That voice in your head with seventeen problems for every idea you have? Today it’s off the clock. Venus sextiling Mercury is doing something unfamiliar to Virgo’s inner monologue. Saturn’s still squaring Mercury in the background, but there’s a gap in it. Whatever your brain has been talking you out of lately, give it another look while you’ve got this window.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus sextiling Mercury makes today warmer, more fluid — the right tone more available than it’s been. Libra knows how to work an opening like that. But Mars is still squaring your ruling planet, pushing on something you haven’t named yet. Don’t charm your way past it. Say what actually needs saying while the conditions are good enough to say it well.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto opposing Jupiter is exact today — both sides at full force — and Scorpio is holding the Pluto end. You’re good at compression, at keeping things close, at knowing more than you say. Jupiter doesn’t care. It’s been pushing against that all month, and today it stops pushing and starts insisting. Whatever you’ve been privately managing, it wants a move that’s actually visible. Make one.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Something you’d started to second-guess just got a vote of confidence from the sky. Jupiter conjoining the Sun today is your ruling planet getting a direct boost — not theoretical, the kind you can actually feel. Whatever you’d been scaling back on in your head, Sagittarius, that recalibration was premature. The energy is back and then some. Pick it back up.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Capricorn tends to put every move through a committee — pros, cons, three contingency plans, then maybe action. Saturn sextiling Mars today at peak strength is loosening that process up in a way that doesn’t happen often. The decisive move that’s been waiting for perfect conditions? The conditions are good enough today. Stop running the analysis one more time and make the call.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve been thinking about this so thoroughly that you’ve thought your way past the part where you were excited about it. Uranus sextiling Jupiter right now is Leo asking Gemini a question Aquarius doesn’t love: forget the analysis for a second — does this actually light you up? That answer is data too. Right now, it might be the most important piece you’ve got.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune trining the Sun today creates a direct line between what you actually are and what someone else is capable of seeing — and those two things don’t usually line up this cleanly. You spend a lot of energy managing how you come across, Pisces. Today, something slips through unmanaged. It turns out that’s exactly what someone needed to see. Let it.

Pisces monthly horoscope