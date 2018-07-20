Daily Horoscope: July 21, 2018

The Moon in Scorpio connects with dreamy Neptune at 3:39 AM—tap into your intuition. Powerful emotions flow as the Moon connects with transformative Pluto at 10:28 AM. The Moon squares off with Mercury at 4:00 PM, stirring up lots of communication.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity. Be sure to ask for what you want—you’re very psychic, but not everyone else is!

The Moon is in Scorpio today, Leo, finding you in a domestic mood and connecting with your sense of home and family. The Moon connects with power planet Pluto this morning, encouraging you to kick a bad habit.

The Moon is in inquisitive Scorpio today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and finding you engaging in deep and meaningful conversations—especially this morning, as the Moon connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

The Moon is in Scorpio today, Libra, activating the sector of your chart that rules your finances. This is a powerful day to check in with yourself around your budget, as well as what you need to feel safe and secure.

The Moon is in your sign today! Make time to nourish yourself: relax near water or spoil yourself with a spa treatment. The Moon connects with one of your ruling planets, Pluto, this morning, bringing intense conversations your way.

Be gentle with yourself today, Sagittarius: The Moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules solitude and rest. Your psychic abilities are strong today, so don’t ignore your gut.

Today’s Scorpio Moon finds you in a social mood, Capricorn, and this morning’s mood is especially powerful as you’re ready to make some tremendous changes. Intense conversations come up today.

The Moon is in Scorpio today, Aquarius, finding you focused on your career. This morning is especially intense, and you’d be wise to trust your intuition instead of over-intellectualizing things.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, Pisces, encouraging you to see the world and open your mind to new ideas. Transformative social connections are made early today.

Today’s intense Moon in Scorpio finds you in an emotional mood as you process complicated emotions, especially this morning, when the Moon connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. It’s time to leave the past behind.

Your focus is on your relationships today, Taurus, as the Moon in Scorpio illuminates the partnership sector of your chart. Powerful emotions flow, especially this morning following a deep conversation.

The Moon in Scorpio encourages you to focus on getting your chores done today, Gemini! The Moon will clash with your ruling planet Mercury later this afternoon, finding you eager to work out issues concerning your home and daily routine.

