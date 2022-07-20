Daily Horoscope: July 21, 2022

The moon and Mars meet in Taurus at 12:06 PM, inspiring strength and determination. We think of Taurus as being a chill, sensual earth sign, but Taurus is also a formidable force, and as the moon in Taurus meets warrior planet Mars, we can find ourselves tapping into a deep well of power!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Taurus can find you focused on your finances today and you may be energized to tackle issues concerning money as the moon meets your ruling planet Mars. Your courage and straightforward approach takes you far, Aries!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, encouraging you to focus on self care, and as the moon meets warrior planet Mars in Taurus, you may feel especially energized and confident!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Taurus encourages you to slow down and rest, but you may feel quite energized as the moon meets action planet Mars in Taurus: Focus your energy on creative pursuits; make or enjoy art.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You can connect with an exciting social circle as the moon meets Mars in Taurus today. It’s a productive time for teamwork, and you could be making great strides toward a future goal.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition today, and as the moon meets Mars in Taurus, you may be winning a great achievement! Your strength and courage are on display.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus meets action planet Mars today, which can find you feeling especially adventurous! It’s an exciting time for travel and exploration. You may be sharing an important message or learning more about a subject you are passionate about.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon meets Mars in Taurus today, which can find you eager to cut yourself free from the past or from limiting circumstances. You may be settling a debt or taking care of a financial issue head-on.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your partners may be especially busy today, or showing off their bravery, as the moon in Taurus meets dashing Mars. They could be particularly straightforward or action-oriented!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You can be particularly productive today as the moon in Taurus meets action planet Mars! You may feel a boost of energy as you tackle your chores. A new gig may could your way, or you might be implementing a change in your routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus meets action planet Mars today, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! It’s an exciting time connect with a crush. You may feel especially energized to make art or party!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on home and family, and you could be addressing issues like moving, renovating. You may be confronting a situation with family or a housemate with confidence and speed as the moon meets Mars.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Taurus illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and conversations pick up speed as the moon meets Mars. You may be feeling particularly direct or talkative today!