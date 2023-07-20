Daily Horoscope: July 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces at 2:03 AM, which may find people in a serious mood, focused on their responsibilities or thinking about the future. A more passionate and fiery energy flows as the moon meets Mars in Virgo at 2:36 AM. The moon aligns with lucky Jupiter in Taurus at 2:30 PM, bringing an atmosphere of adventure and possibility! The sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 11:53 PM, which may bring a power struggle to a head.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Virgo, which could find you starting a new project or feeling energized to take on a new routine. The past and present may clash in a surprising way as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, impacting the decisions you make about the future.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere in your love life or creative pursuits—but a tense discussion could also take place as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. Information may come to light.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting firm boundaries between your public and private lives. A power struggle, perhaps concerning finances, may come to a head as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for your social life, but a power struggle you’ve been part of may reach a head as the sun in your sign, Cancer, opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode very well for your career! You may be challenged to let go of an old way of doing something as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. A clash of egos could take place.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon meets Mars in your sign, Virgo, which can find you feeling reenergized and ready to tackle the goals ahead of you. Drama in your social life could come to a head as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

An emotional release may take place as the moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, and an important shift in your work-life balance occurs as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. That said, watch out for big egos today!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Mars in Virgo, which can bode well for teamwork. The sun in Cancer opposes your other ruling planet, Pluto, in Capricorn, finding you having a very intense discussion. Information may be revealed.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bring great success in your career, and an intense discussion about money could take place as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. A power struggle may come to a head.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an uplifting and fun atmosphere, but intense discussions may take place in your relationships as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in your sign, Capricorn. Control issues can be addressed.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A helpful energy flows in your personal life as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, but some tension could arise as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, challenging you to let go of the way things used to be.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, which can find you and your partners discussing important topics like responsibility, your expectations of each other, and future plans. The sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, challenging us to let go of how things used to be.