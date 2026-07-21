Daily Horoscope: July 21, 2026

Not every day arrives with this much on the table. Pluto and Jupiter are in exact opposition today, and whatever you’ve been trying to hold at a manageable size is making itself known regardless. The Sun closes out its time in Cancer, stargazer, wrapping a season that asked everyone to slow down and actually feel something for a change. Tomorrow Leo arrives, and the temperature changes entirely. But first: tonight the Moon crosses into Scorpio, Mercury is still retrograde, and the sky is pressing hard questions across every single sign. There’s a lot being asked of you right now. The good news is you already know most of the answers.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The effort you’ve been putting in isn’t disappearing into a void. Saturn sextile Mars was exact yesterday, and what you’ve been grinding on is starting to gain traction — not flashy, just a steady “this is actually going somewhere.” Aries, that’s the whole game. Keep the pressure on. The next few days will show you what consistent follow-through looks like when the sky finally cooperates.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been managing this at your own pace, which is the only pace you trust. But Mars square Venus doesn’t care about your timeline — whatever’s been building is about to make itself known. Taurus, you don’t have to rush, but you do have to acknowledge it. Pretending the push isn’t there won’t make it stop. Decide how you want to meet it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Every idea you have right now runs into a wall before you can even finish it. That’s Saturn squaring Mercury retrograde — your own mind interrogating every thought before it leaves the gate. Exhausting, Gemini. But Mercury goes direct in two days. Don’t scrap the ideas that have been stuck. They’re not wrong. They’ve just been waiting for the obstruction to clear.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something closes today before you even get to say goodbye. The Sun wraps up its time in your sign, Cancer, and the Moon crosses into Scorpio, trading diplomacy for something rawer. Notice what you’re holding onto and ask whether it’s actually yours to keep. The season’s been generous. You don’t have to drag all of it into what comes next.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Tomorrow the Sun walks into your sign and Leo season begins. But today it’s still in Cancer, with Pluto opposing it — making the approach feel like a customs check you didn’t expect. Something wants to size you up before you cross the threshold. Neptune trining the Sun softens the edges. This isn’t a fight, Leo. It’s a question. Answer it and tomorrow comes easier.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been approaching this like it has a solution, because that’s what you do. Mercury retrograde in Cancer keeps pulling you into feeling territory, and Saturn squaring it means the usual workaround isn’t available, Virgo. Some things can’t be optimized. Sit in the discomfort long enough to hear what it’s telling you. Two more days of retrograde won’t change that.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve reframed this so many times it barely resembles what you actually wanted when you started. That’s a Libra specialty — softening the ask until nobody, including you, can see the desire underneath it anymore. Mars squaring Venus is done waiting for the diplomatic version. You know what you want. Stop presenting it like a compromise and say it like you mean it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re good at holding things in exactly the shape you want them. But Pluto opposing Jupiter — exact today, Scorpio — is pressing on a belief you’ve been keeping carefully contained. Jupiter doesn’t compress. It expands, and it’s going to keep expanding whether the container holds or not. The question isn’t whether to let go. It’s what you’re planning to do once you do.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been pretty sure about this. Certain, even — certain enough that you stopped leaving room for pushback. But Pluto opposing Jupiter exact today, Sagittarius, doesn’t negotiate with conviction. It tests it. Whatever belief has been driving your decisions lately is going to meet real resistance. That’s not a bad thing. A belief that can’t survive a hard question probably needed the examination.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The work is going well. Not “going well considering” — actually going well. Saturn sextiling Mars hit exact yesterday, and the structure you’ve built is doing exactly what it’s supposed to. The problem, Capricorn, is that you’re still waiting for something to go wrong. That brace position is burning energy you could put toward what’s already working. Let it be good.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve been narrowing the frame lately — caught up in the immediate, the interpersonal, things right in front of you. That’s not your best operating mode. Uranus sextiling Jupiter goes nearly exact tomorrow, Aquarius, and it’s built for wide thinking, the kind you do better than anyone. Whatever’s been holding your attention at close range, pull back. The bigger picture is where you actually function.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Something is coming to you without a fight today, and your first instinct is probably to distrust it. That’s very you, Pisces. Neptune trining the Sun starts now, and it’s one of those configurations that makes the intuitive, the creative, the pulled-toward feel almost automatic. When something arrives that easily, it doesn’t mean it’s wrong. It means you’re finally pointed in the right direction.

Pisces monthly horoscope