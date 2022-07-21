Daily Horoscope: July 22, 2022

The moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 2:14 AM, which could stir up some surprising feelings and find us eager to do something totally new. The moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 12:18 PM, reminding us to focus on our responsibilities. Inspiration flows as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 3:45 PM. The sun enters Leo at 4:07 PM: Leo season is a time of passion and celebration! The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 7:45 PM, inspiring strength and transformation.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The sun enters fellow fire sign Leo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This is a fantastic time for having fun, flirting, making and seeing art, and generally enjoying the things and people you love!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Leo season begins today, finding the sun illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. You may be moving or rearranging things at home, or addressing issues with family and housemates.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The sun enters Leo today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart! This is a busy moment in your social life. If you have siblings, you may be connecting with them at this time. You might be particularly busy in your local neighborhood as well!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The sun enters Leo today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. New resources may be made available to you. You could be reworking your budget, asking for a raise, or increasing your rates.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The sun enters your sign today, dear Leo! This is a time of joy and celebration. It’s your birthday season, so spend time with the people you love, doing the things you enjoy most!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Rest and relax as the sun enters Leo today, dear Virgo! Your zodiac sign is famously hardworking, and you deserve a break. Embrace being unavailable, and do your own thing!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The sun enters Leo today, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart, dear Libra! This is an exciting period for your social life, as you can be joining a new community and connecting with people who share your goals and values!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your focus can turn to your career as the sun enters Leo today, dear Scorpio! Reward and recognition may be on the way! Themes like your reputation, leadership, and legacy are up for consideration.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The sun enters fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring an energy of expansion and adventure! It’s an exciting time to explore new ideas and places, dear Sagittarius. Themes like travel, education, and publishing may be at the forefront of your mind.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Leo season begins today, which may find you focused on finances. You and a partner in love or business might be having deep conversations about how to share money or other resources at this time.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Leo season begins, finding the sun illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! It’s an exciting time to meet new people and connect with your established partners on a deeper level.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The sun enters Leo today, which can find you in a productive mood! A new gig or project may be starting at this time. You might find yourself refocused on wellness or rethinking your beauty routine. It’s a powerful time to switch up your habits, Pisces!