Daily Horoscope: July 22, 2023

The moon in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 10:48 AM, which could bring fun surprises our way, but a lazy energy flows as the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces at 9:00 PM. Venus retrograde begins in Leo at 9:33 PM, asking us to reconnect with what’s truly important to us… we may have forgotten what that is, but Venus retrograde in Leo will remind us, loud and clear! The sun enters Leo at 9:50 PM, inspiring a warm and celebratory atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus begins its retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo, which can find you beginning an important new life chapter regarding love, joy, creativity, and perhaps children and family. The sun enters Leo, too, encouraging you to have some fun!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus begins its retrograde in Leo, which can find you reckoning with what’s truly important to you over the coming weeks. You may be surprised by what you learn about yourself. The sun enters Leo, too, and your focus is squarely on your home and family life for the coming weeks.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Communication is generally important to Geminis, and during Venus retrograde in Leo, which begins today, you may realize just how critical communication is to you specifically. Leo season starts, perhaps bringing intriguing news in the coming weeks.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus retrograde in Leo begins today, activating the financial sector of your chart: You may be realizing something important about how you spend money in the coming weeks. Beyond finances, themes like comfort, self worth, and self esteem are also on your mind. The sun enters Leo, too, encouraging you to reflect on these themes.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus begins its retrograde in your sign, plus Leo season begins today! These coming weeks may be a remarkable period of self discovery and personal growth. You could be realizing something important about what truly matters to you and approaching relationships in a new way.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus begins its retrograde in Leo, plus the sun enters Leo, too, inviting you to explore your psyche. This can be a powerful time for shadow work, to explore the secret parts of yourself. Embracing the unknown can be a big theme for you at this moment and you may feel called to explore your spirituality.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus begins its retrograde in Leo today, plus the sun enters Leo, marking the start of a new cycle in your social life. You may be realizing how important intellectual connection is to you! A shift in your social scene could take place.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus begins its retrograde in Leo today, and over the next few weeks, you may be learning something important about yourself, your career, and your life in the public eye. The sun enters Leo, too, encouraging you to reflect on themes like fame and fortune.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus retrograde begins in fellow fire sign Leo, plus the sun enters Leo, marking the start of a new adventure. You can gain an important new perspective over the coming weeks, perhaps through travel or a course of study that has been fascinating to you.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus begins its retrograde in Leo today, which can find you learning important lessons about what you expect from your partners (emotionally, intellectually, and even financially) over the coming weeks. You may be resolving debts or taking care of bills as the sun enters Leo, too.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus retrograde begins in your opposite sign Leo, plus the sun enters Leo today, marking the start of an important new chapter in your relationships. Partnerships are strengthened, or you may be connecting with new people. Spending time with people who are passionate and inspired by the world around them, just as you are, is what your heart craves.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus retrograde begins in Leo and the sun enters Leo, too, which can find you approaching your day-to-day routine in a totally different way. A new chapter of productivity or wellness could be beginning in your life. Spending time on what’s truly meaningful to you is a theme that’s highlighted for you at this time.