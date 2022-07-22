Daily Horoscope: July 23, 2022

The moon enters air sign Gemini at 1:11 AM and makes a helpful connection with the sun in Leo at 1:58 AM, inspiring a chatty, friendly, and easygoing energy, which continues on as Mercury in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries at 1:52 PM. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and Jupiter of exploration and expansion: Their connection can inspire exciting conversations and discoveries. The moon connects with Jupiter at 6:38 PM and with Mercury at 7:36 PM, bringing generosity and communication.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You could be busy in your neighborhood today as the moon enters Gemini. Mercury in Leo connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, inspiring a fun, open-hearted and open-minded atmosphere! An exciting invitation may arrive.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters Gemini, lighting up the financial sector of your chart! Mercury in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can find you having an emotional breakthrough.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini, encouraging you to focus on nourishing yourself emotionally and physically. Your ruling planet Mercury in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a fun, friendly atmosphere!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to slow down and unwind! But your mind may also be on your career and success: Brilliant ideas arise as Mercury in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, and inspiring meetings can take place as Mercury, currently in your sign, Leo, connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters Gemini, which can bring your focus to your career. Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Leo, connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a productive atmosphere. Forward momentum can take place in discussions about money and success.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere! Mercury in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, bringing an open-minded energy that bodes well for communicating and connecting with your partners.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Gemini, which can find you and your partners discussing money. Mercury in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps finding you having productive conversations about your career.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring connection. Mercury in Leo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You can be inspired to reorganize your workspace and tackle your to-do list as the moon enters Gemini. Mercury in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, bringing a supportive atmosphere for discussing your ideas and feelings.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Mercury in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring open minds and a fun atmosphere.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your focus may turn to home and family life today as the moon enters Gemini. Mercury in Leo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, which can find you having productive conversations about money, security, or responsibilities.