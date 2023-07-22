Daily Horoscope: July 23, 2023

Emotional breakthroughs can take place as the moon in Virgo connects with transformative Pluto in Capricorn at 12:06 AM. The moon enters Libra at 1:54 AM, bringing our focus to themes like cooperation and balance. The moon connects with the sun in Leo at 2:15 AM, inspiring confidence. Surprising news could arrive as Mercury in Leo squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! This is an exciting time to connect with people. Surprising news may arrive, perhaps concerning your finances or love life as Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, inspiring productivity! You may be wrapping up a project or beginning a new wellness routine. Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus, which is in your sign, which could find you sharing or receiving surprising news, perhaps about your home or family life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! A fun energy is in the air. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring shocking news, and potentially a communication breakthrough.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus can turn to your home and family life today as the moon enters Libra. Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could signal drama in your social life, though some exciting chance meetings can also take place.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, encouraging connection and communication. Messenger planet Mercury in your sign, Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you sharing surprising news with your fans.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Libra, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth. This can be a productive time to rework your budget. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Leo, squares off with Uranus, perhaps finding you embarking on a surprising adventure! Unexpected news may arrive.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Libra! The world is on your emotional wavelength. Make time to focus on self care. Drama could pop up in your social life as Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, though an exciting chance meeting might also take place.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. This can be a powerful time to connect with your inner voice. Your partners may have surprising news to share as Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, making it a busy time for you! Keep your plans flexible, as unexpected—though perhaps welcome—changes to your routine could take place as Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your focus can turn to your career and life in the public eye as the moon enters Libra. Unexpected news and invitations may come your way as Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, perhaps bringing you news from afar or finding you planning your next trip. Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you and your partners having a surprising discussion about feelings or the past.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, which may find you and your partners having important discussions about money. Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and you’re making an unexpected change of plans! Flexibility is a big theme for you today.