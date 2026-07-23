Daily Horoscope: July 23, 2026

Mercury going direct today is the news everyone has been waiting for — weeks of miscommunications, stalled decisions, and conversations that kept missing their mark are officially over. But the sky doesn’t hand out clean breaks, stargazer. Saturn squares Mercury exact tomorrow, which means the first thing a newly functioning Mercury has to do is face some accountability. Meanwhile, Sun square Chiron is surfacing the tender stuff right alongside Leo season’s confidence — a reminder that what you put forward most boldly is usually connected to something you’re still working through. Tonight the Sun trines the Moon and the whole register softens. You’ve had a big week. Let the evening be easy.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been going after something with your usual level of commitment — completely. But Mars squaring Venus has a way of surfacing an uncomfortable question mid-pursuit: is this actually what you wanted, or did you just want to want it? Aries doesn’t love that question. Sit with it anyway. The answer will save you a lot of wasted energy before the month’s out.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been absorbing this with more patience than most people could manage. But Mars squaring Venus is four days from exact, Taurus, and the pressure has outgrown the container. Staying neutral isn’t an option anymore — it just looks like one. Whatever you’ve been putting up with has run out of runway. Time to decide what you actually want to do about it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury stations direct today, and yes, you can feel the difference. The ideas that kept garbling, the conversations that kept missing — that’s done. But before you get too comfortable, Gemini: Saturn squares Mercury exact tomorrow, which means direct doesn’t mean clear. It means the things you’ve been deferring now need actual answers. The breathing room was always going to be brief. Use today well.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon in Scorpio has had you operating with your guard up — watching, assessing, not giving much away. Tonight the Sun in Leo trines it, and Cancer, that’s an invitation you don’t get every day: warmth finding its way through the armor. You don’t have to manufacture vulnerability. Just stop actively blocking it. Something good is trying to get in.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Leo season is your moment, and nobody’s taking that away. But Sun squaring Chiron today pulls the tender stuff up alongside the confidence. The thing you present most boldly to the world has roots in something you haven’t fully resolved yet. That’s not an indictment, Leo. It’s just the truth about how strength actually develops. You can hold both at once.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

For weeks your own thinking has felt like an unreliable narrator — every conclusion you reached immediately questioned, every plan second-guessed before it started. Mercury going direct today fixes that, Virgo, but don’t coast. Saturn squares it exact tomorrow, which means the first thing your newly functioning brain is going to hit is a wall of accountability. Go in clear. You’re ready for this.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve had a couple of days of seeing things more clearly than feels comfortable — saying what you want, looking at what’s actually there. Now comes the part you hate, Libra: sitting with it. Mars squaring Venus makes the urge to soften, qualify, or walk it back almost irresistible right now. Don’t. What you said was true. What you saw was true. Leave it there.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

While everyone around you leans into Leo season — bigger, warmer, more — Scorpio is doing what Scorpio does: looking underneath it. Pluto opposing the Sun puts you in an interesting position. You’re not the one being tested here. You’re the pressure being applied. That’s not a comfortable role, but it’s yours. Use it carefully. Not everything needs challenging — just the things that can’t hold up.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter is building toward an exact conjunction with the Sun — one of the better alignments you’ll see all year. The catch, Sagittarius, is that you’re probably moving too fast to feel it. Neptune trining Jupiter is asking you to slow down long enough to take stock of what’s actually going well. The next thing will still be there. This moment has an expiration date.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Something you agreed to — or are close to agreeing to — is starting to look different up close. Saturn squaring Mercury hits exact tomorrow, Capricorn, and right now every commitment is being weighed against what it actually costs in time, energy, and attention. The math felt manageable when you said yes. Run it again before you’re locked in. There’s still time to renegotiate the terms.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Mercury going direct today removes the most convenient excuse you’ve had to avoid a conversation that needed emotional honesty from you. Aquarius isn’t always built for that register, and the retrograde gave you cover. Uranus sextiling Jupiter is still active — meaning your instinct to approach it differently than expected is actually an asset here. Stop waiting for a better opening. This is it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Mercury going direct today is good news for most signs. For Pisces, it’s more complicated. The retrograde slowed everything to a pace you actually operate well in — interior, feeling-first, unhurried. Now the world is accelerating again. Neptune trining the Sun is still strong, and your instincts are sharp enough to keep up. Trust them to guide you through the speed, not away from it.

Pisces monthly horoscope