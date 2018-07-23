VICE
Daily Horoscope: July 24, 2018

By

The Moon in Sagittarius connects with chatty Mercury at 4:22 AM. Sweet Venus opposes dreamy Neptune at 3:23 PM, which means you might find yourself swept off your feet—even though this isn’t the best time to make any rash decisions! The Moon enters Capricorn at 5:49 PM, encouraging us to stay grounded. The Moon connects with Uranus at 10:49 PM, bringing excitement and surprises!

All Times EST.

Leo

Venus and Neptune’s dreamy opposition in the sky today begs that you stay realistic about your spending. The Moon enters hardworking Capricorn this evening, encouraging you to get organized.

Virgo

A dreamy, romantic vibe flows in your relationships today—just try not to over-idealize your partners! The Moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn this evening, putting you in a flirtatious mood—excitement is in the air this evening.

Libra

You’re in the clouds today, Libra, so make sure you catch up on rest and don’t overbook yourself. Your psychic intuition is sharp at this time. The Moon enters Capricorn this evening, finding you reflecting on tradition.

Scorpio

Venus and Neptune’s connection brings dreamy vibes to your social life today—enjoy! Creativity is flowing. The Moon enters Capricorn, bringing news your way; this evening also brings surprising information and exciting meetings.

Sagittarius

It’s not like you to be a control freak, Sagittarius, and thanks to Venus and Neptune’s opposition today, you are officially in “fuck it” mode—that is, until the Moon enters Capricorn this evening, lighting up the financial sector of your chart.

Capricorn

Inspiring messages come your way today, Capricorn; it’s a beautiful time for a heart-to-heart. You’re going to be more sentimental and weepy than usual. The Moon enters your sign this evening, and unexpected flirty vibes come your way tonight.

Aquarius

Be smart about money today, Aquarius, because Venus loves to shop and Neptune’s never heard of a credit card limit—and these two planets oppose in the sky today! Be gentle with yourself this evening as the Moon enters Capricorn: make time to rest.

Pisces

Venus opposes your ruling planet Neptune today, finding the vibe ultra romantic (but perhaps a touch confusing!). The Moon enters Capricorn and interesting social connections and ideas are shared tonight.

Aries

Make time to rest today, Aries; you’re especially psychic and sensitive to all the energy in the air. Pay attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams. The Moon enters Capricorn this evening, bringing your focus to your career and reputation.

Taurus sign

Your ruling planet Venus opposes dreamy Neptune today, creating a romantic vibe, but watch out for some confusion! The Moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn this evening, encouraging you to look at the big picture.

Gemini

Today’s mood is romantic and free flowing… which might kind of annoy you, because you want facts—not poetry—from the people you’re connecting with right now. The Moon enters Capricorn, bringing intimacy issues to the fore.

Cancer

A dreamy vibe is in the air as Venus and Neptune oppose in the sky: romantic messages arrive, but some confusion is in the air, too. The Moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn this evening, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

