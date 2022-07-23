Daily Horoscope: July 24, 2022

The moon is in intellectual air sign Gemini today, encouraging a playful, inquisitive approach to life, and finding us eager to socialize and share ideas! The moon symbolizes safety, and in air sign Gemini, we feel comforted with a stack of books or by chatting with our friends!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You’re in a chatty, inquisitive mood today as the moon moves through Gemini. You may be organizing or completing paperwork. An intriguing idea or message can come your way!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon is in Gemini today, activating the financial sector of your chart. You may be reorganizing your budget or having a discussion about your income, wealth, or belongings.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini, encouraging you to focus on taking care of yourself, mind and body. Get fresh air, go for a stroll with a friend, or cook a meal that makes you feel good!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Gemini encourages you to slow down and rest, little crab. Catch up on sleep. Indulge in your favorite fantasy series. Listen to music and dance. Explore your spirituality.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in chatty Gemini lights up the friendship sector of your chart today, making it an exciting time to connect with people, share ideas, and engage with a new group or community.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Gemini illuminates the sector of your chart that rules recognition and rewards, and this can be an exciting time in your career. You might receive some public recognition!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, which can find you eager to plan your next trip! News from afar may come your way. A meaningful conversation could take place at this time. You might be learning something new.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Gemini can find you focused on finances today, especially in themes like bills, taxes, and money you share with partners. Emotionally, you could also be cutting ties with the past. It’s a powerful time to let go of a grudge.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Gemini today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! It’s an exciting time to meet someone new or learn more about an established partner’s perspective.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You can be busy getting reorganized or taking care of chores today as the moon moves through Gemini. This could be a good time to rethink your schedule or drop an old habit.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini inspires a fun, flirtatious atmosphere today! A celebration may take place. You could connect with a crush or an established lover. Creative inspiration flows!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You may be in the mood to redecorate your home today as the moon moves through Gemini. Or you could be discussing a relocation or addressing issues with a housemate. You can also connect with family at this time.