Daily Horoscope: July 24, 2023

The moon is in Libra today, the zodiac sign of balance, partnership, and justice. Libra is sometimes called indecisive, so if you’re feeling unsure about what decision to make while the moon is in Libra, let yourself off the hook. Now is the time to deliberate. Remember that “Maybe; I’m going to think about it” is just as good and honest of an answer as “yes” or “no.”

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon is in Libra, inspiring connection and communication. This can be an excellent time to meet new people or deepen established bonds. You may learn something new about someone special today.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Libra can find you inspired to tackle your to-do list. The energy is very productive and cheerful. Taking care of business could bring you a deep sense of balance today.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring romance and creativity, and generally inviting you to have a good time. You could flirt with a crush or attend an exciting celebration during this time!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Libra can find you focused on your home and family life. You may feel inspired to redecorate or spruce up your space. You may be connecting with the past in some significant way.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Libra lights up the communication sector of your chart, Leo, which can make this a busy time for connection. Just remember, you don’t have to pick up every call you receive. You’re allowed to be choosy!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Libra can find you reflecting on themes like luxury, comfort, and abundance. Money could be on your mind, and it may be a good time to rework your budget. Or you might be in the mood to reorganize your belongings.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon is in your sign today, encouraging you to connect with—and express—your emotions! It can be hard to state your needs when you’re worried you’ll rock the boat, but sometimes things need a shake-up!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Libra lights up a very private sector of your chart, encouraging you to catch up on quality time alone. Secrets may be shared today. Your dreams can be especially active.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, Sagittarius, making it an exciting time to connect with new groups and communities, and to enjoy your hobbies!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Libra can bring your focus to your career and life in the public eye today. You may feel especially glamorous or popular! Partnering with others professionally could be a theme up for reflection at this time.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, which could find you planning your next adventure abroad. You may also be focused on your studies, perhaps even publishing your ideas!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon is in Libra today, which can find you focused on finances, especially themes like debts, bills, or money you share with others. This is a productive time to get financially organized!