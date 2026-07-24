Daily Horoscope: July 24, 2026

It’s Friday, and the sky is doing two things at once — as usual. Saturn squares Mercury exact today, which means the words you choose are carrying more weight than you’d probably like on a day you’re trying to coast into the weekend. But Mercury sextiles Venus this afternoon, stargazer, and the register softens considerably by the time most people clock out. The Moon moved into Sagittarius this morning, bringing restless, optimistic, let’s-go energy that makes Friday feel like it’s supposed to. Mars squares Venus exact tomorrow — whatever’s been building between you and someone else is nearly at the surface. Tonight might be a very good time to let it up.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars square Venus hits exact tomorrow, Aries, and today the charge is maxed out. Everything you’ve been driving toward is about to meet everything you actually value head-on. Friday plus a Sagittarius Moon is not going to help you slow down and think — but you don’t have to stop. Just make sure you know what you’re charging into before you go.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been carrying what needs to be said for days, and the timing kept feeling wrong. Mercury sextiling Venus this afternoon changes that, Taurus — the words are there and the reception is better than it’s been all week. Whatever’s been sitting between you and someone else, today has the right conditions to say it without it becoming bigger than it needs to be.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Saturn squares Mercury exact today, Gemini, and you’ll feel it in every conversation — words carrying more weight than usual, offhand comments hitting harder than intended. The morning has edges. But Mercury sextiling Venus this afternoon opens things up — warmer, more receptive, better for the things you actually want to say. Front-load the hard stuff. Save the important conversation for after noon.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon moved into Sagittarius today and Cancer, you can feel the difference — your usual instinct to stay close and hold steady has a competing signal underneath it. Moon trining Jupiter this morning is throwing fuel on that restless feeling. It’s Friday. The pull isn’t recklessness; it’s the sky telling you to do something that doesn’t fit neatly into your routine. Let it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re good at knowing who you are, Leo — that’s never been the question. But Neptune trining the Sun has been running all week, asking whether the self you’ve been presenting is the complete one or just the crowd-pleasing cut. It’s Friday. Let a little of the performance down tonight. The people you actually want around can handle the unfiltered you.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your internal critic is at full volume today. Saturn squaring Mercury exact means every decision and every output gets subjected to scrutiny that probably only you could sustain. Nothing feels like enough right now, Virgo. Mercury sextiling Venus this afternoon is the counterweight — a reminder that the bar you’re holding yourself to is a moving target. Good enough to move forward actually is enough.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve spent this week getting honest — saying what you want, seeing what’s actually there. Mars squaring Venus hits exact tomorrow, Libra, and it’s returning that honesty in your direction whether you’re ready or not. Something will surface that you didn’t choose the timing for. Mercury sextiling Venus today means you’ll have the right words when it does. That part’s handled.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something arrived for you this morning before the day picked up. Moon sextile Pluto delivers Scorpio exactly what you needed to know at exactly the right moment — and this morning was one of those. You’ve got the piece now. Pluto opposing the Sun builds toward exact in three days, which means what you worked out today has somewhere to go. Don’t let it sit.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Moon entered your sign this morning and immediately trined Jupiter — fire on fire, on a Friday. If you’ve been waiting for a day that felt like permission to go bigger, say yes to the thing you’ve been considering, Sagittarius: this is it. The sky isn’t asking you to think it over. Leave the analysis for another time and trust the pull.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve spent most of this week thinking through what needed to be said and whether the math added up. Saturn squares Mercury exact today, Capricorn — the deliberation period is officially closed. This aspect doesn’t ask for more consideration; it asks for a verdict. Whatever you’ve been weighing, you already have enough information. The answer you’ve been circling is the right one. Act on it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something caught you off guard this morning — Moon opposing Uranus moves fast, and Aquarius felt it first. Before the day had a shape, something arrived to reshape it. Uncomfortable for about thirty seconds, then clarifying. Whatever got upended early, sit with what it’s telling you rather than trying to get back to the plan you had before. The surprise is the point.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

That half-awake state where everything feels possible and the imagination runs freely — Moon trining Neptune caught you there this morning, Pisces, and the feeling isn’t going anywhere. The pull toward something creative, something emotionally alive, something you’ve been keeping in the someday file is stronger than usual today. Someday is an excuse. Today has the right conditions. Start the thing.

Pisces monthly horoscope