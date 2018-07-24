Daily Horoscope: July 25, 2018

The Moon in Capricorn meets Saturn at 1:46 AM to create a serious vibe. However, we can expect plenty of changes and surprises today as the Sun squares off with Uranus at 7:34 AM, finding people in an independence-seeking mood. The Moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 9:32 PM. Mercury begins its retrograde tomorrow at 1:03 AM, causing us to rethink the commitments and conversations we’ve had this summer.

All Times EST.

The Moon is in hardworking Capricorn today, encouraging you to get organized—which won’t be easy thanks to some shake-ups taking place at work. You’re so ready to break free from your obligations and do your own thing!

The Moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, finding you in a playful mood. Unexpected news arrives today, and tomorrow your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde—don’t overbook yourself!

The Moon is in Capricorn today, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. And while you’re itching to get cozy with loved ones today, you’re also feeling very eager to break free from obligations you’re not into anymore.

The Moon in Capricorn brings news your way, as it illuminates the communication sector of your chart. Shake-ups in your relationships arrive, too! Mercury retrograde is nearly here, causing you to rethink your relationship to the public.

The Moon is in Capricorn, lighting up the financial sector of your chart today, Sagittarius. Shake-ups in your schedule find you craving more freedom and flexibility. Mercury retrograde is nearly here, causing you to reflect on your beliefs.

The Moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to practice some self-love! Shake-ups take place today, finding you eager to break free from commitments that don’t fulfill your heart’s desires. Mercury retrograde is nearly here, so keep your schedule flexible!

Be gentle with yourself today, Aquarius—the Moon in Capricorn asks you to conserve your energy, which won’t be easy since the Sun will square off with your ruling planet Uranus to create big shifts in your home life and relationships.

The Moon in Capricorn finds you in a social mood today, Pisces. However, watch out for surprising news today, as well as shake-ups in your schedule. Mercury retrograde is nearly here: a shift in your daily life is taking place.

Shake-ups arrive today, and you’re eager to break free from your boring responsibilities and have some fun! However, the Moon in Capricorn reminds you to focus on your career today, too. Mercury retrograde is almost here, finding you running into exes.

Shake-ups in your home life arrive today, Taurus. Mercury retrograde is on the way, which means that you can expect to run into people from your past. The Moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn, encouraging you to look at the big picture.

Surprising news comes your way today, and you’re wondering how you couldn’t have seen it coming! Mercury retrograde is nearly here, which means you’ll revisit many conversations you’ve already had this month.