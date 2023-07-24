Daily Horoscope: July 25, 2023

The moon in Libra mingles with Mercury in Leo at 2:39 AM, encouraging communication, and people are in a flirtatious or creatively inspired mood as the moon aligns with Venus in Leo at 10:00 AM. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:05 AM, which can find us exploring deep and intense emotions. This is a powerful time to acknowledge what was. The moon enters transformative water sign Scorpio at 12:55 PM, encouraging change, especially as it squares off with the sun in Leo at 6:07 PM. Stubborn behavior may need to yield to new circumstances.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

An easygoing energy flows in your relationships as the moon in Libra aligns with Mercury and Venus in Leo. The moon enters Scorpio, too, which can find you and your partners having deep discussions about everything from intimacy to finances.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your focus can turn to partnership today as the moon enters Scorpio. Big changes may take place in your personal life as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. Astrologers sometimes call your sign stubborn, but you feel ready for a fresh start at this time!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Romance and creativity flow as the moon moves through Libra, but the vibe shifts as the moon enters Scorpio, finding you focused on tackling your to-do list. You may be getting reorganized in a big way as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, activating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. A passionate energy flows as the moon squares off with the sun in fire sign Leo!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, which can find you focused on your home and family life and reflecting on the past. The moon squares off with the sun in your sign, Leo, which could find you ready to make a big change.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. A transformative discussion could take place as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. You may gain perspective on something unexpected!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Libra, aligns with Mercury and Venus in Leo, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life! The moon enters Scorpio later on, which shifting your focus to financial matters.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self care. You may be ready to make a big change in your career, too, as the moon squares off with the sun in spotlight-loving Leo.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Libra inspires a fun atmosphere in your social life, but the moon enters Scorpio later on, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon squares off with the sun in Leo, which can bring an emotional breakthrough!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You can be reflecting on how you fit in with your groups and communities as the moon enters Scorpio today. You may be reconsidering how you want to invest your time and energy as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Libra aligns with Mercury and Venus in Leo, inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere in your relationships. The moon enters Scorpio later on, which could bring your focus to your career and life in the public eye.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, and squares off with the sun in Leo, which can find you making big changes to your usual routine. A breakthrough can take place with a project you’ve been working on.