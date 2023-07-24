Daily Horoscope: July 25, 2023

The moon in Libra mingles with Mercury in Leo at 2:39 AM, encouraging communication, and people could be flirtatious or creatively inspired as the moon aligns with Venus in Leo at 10:00 AM. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:05 AM, which can find us exploring deep and intense emotions. This may be a powerful time to acknowledge what was. The moon enters transformative water sign Scorpio at 12:55 PM, encouraging change, especially as it squares off with the sun in Leo at 6:07 PM. Stubborn behavior may need to yield to new circumstances.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

An easygoing energy flows in your relationships as the moon in Libra aligns with Mercury and Venus in Leo. The moon enters Scorpio, too, which can find you and your partners having deep discussions about everything from intimacy to finances.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your focus can turn to partnership today as the moon enters Scorpio. Big changes could take place in your personal life as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. Astrologers sometimes call your sign stubborn, but you feel very ready for a fresh start at this time!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Romance and creativity flow as the moon moves through Libra, but the vibe shifts as the moon enters Scorpio, finding you focused on tackling your to-do list. You may be getting reorganized in a big way as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, activating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. A passionate energy flows as the moon squares off with the sun in fire sign Leo!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, which could find you focused on your home and family life, perhaps reflecting on the past. The moon squares off with the sun in your sign, Leo, and you’re ready to make a big change.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. A transformative discussion can take place as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo. You may gain perspective on something unexpected!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Libra, aligns with Mercury and Venus in Leo, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life! The moon enters Scorpio later on, which could shift your focus to financial matters.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self care. You might also be ready to make a big change in your career as the moon squares off with the sun in spotlight-loving Leo.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Libra inspires a fun atmosphere in your social life today, but the moon enters Scorpio later on, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon squares off with the sun in Leo, bringing an emotional breakthrough!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You may be reflecting on how you fit in with your groups and communities as the moon enters Scorpio today. You could be reconsidering how you invest your time and energy as the moon squares off with the sun in Leo.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Libra aligns with Mercury and Venus in Leo, inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere in your relationships. The moon enters Scorpio later on, bringing your focus to your career and life in the public eye.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, and squares off with the sun in Leo, which could find you making big changes to your usual routine. A breakthrough can take place in a project you’ve been working on.