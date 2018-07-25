Daily Horoscope: July 26, 2018

Mercury begins its retrograde in Leo at 1:03 AM! Avoid signing contracts or making important decision for the time being. The Moon in Capricorn connects with Neptune at 2:30 AM to bring interesting dreams, and then with Venus at 6:03 AM to create an affectionate energy. The Moon meets Pluto at 9:41 AM, reminding us to step into our power. A lunar eclipse in Aquarius arrives tomorrow: Expect to see life in a whole new way. So many things are changing!

All Times EST.

Videos by VICE

Mercury retrograde begins in your sign today, Leo, which means you’ll be repeating yourself and getting frustrated by delays and miscommunications. Major shifts in your relationships are about to take place, thanks to the upcoming eclipse in Aquarius.

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde today, Virgo, finding you in a flustered mood—make time to rest and to catch up with yourself! Spend time in meditation and listen quietly to what your inner voice has to say.

Mercury begins its retrograde in Leo today, finding you running into old acquaintances, associates, and friends—it’ll be interesting to hear what they have to say! The upcoming eclipse in Aquarius is major for your love life and creativity.

The Moon is in Capricorn today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, but Mercury retrograde also begins today, so watch out for misunderstandings. Big changes in your home life are on the way.

Mercury retrograde begins in fellow fire sign Leo early today, finding you rethinking many of your long-held beliefs. The eclipse in Aquarius brings surprising, even shocking, news your way.

Mercury retrograde begins early today, Capricorn, illuminating a very sensitive sector of your chart and encouraging you to look deeply into issues you might have previously glossed over because they made you uncomfortable.

Mercury retrograde begins early today, finding you and your partners talking about the same old issues you’ve already discussed—I know it’s frustrating, but the fact is, these things still need to be worked out! A massive change is coming to your life soon, Aquarius.

Mercury retrograde is here and it’s going to be totally annoying for your schedule, so watch out for traffic and keep your calendar flexible. Make sure to get extra rest; tomorrow’s eclipse is exhausting.

You’re running into plenty of exes now that Mercury is retrograde in Leo. Big shake-ups in your social life are on the way, thanks to tomorrow’s eclipse in Aquarius, which will bring revelations concerning groups and communities you work with.

Mercury retrograde begins early this morning, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart—watch out for miscommunications and delays concerning these themes. Shake-ups in your career arrive soon, thanks to the upcoming eclipse in Aquarius.

Your ruling planet begins its retrograde early today, so watch out for miscommunications and delays. Many of the conversations you’ve had over the last month or so will resurface for reconsideration! Important information is soon coming to light.