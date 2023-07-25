Daily Horoscope: July 26, 2023

The moon in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 12:27 AM, making for a supportive atmosphere. People can be focused on work and their responsibilities. Reliability and maturity are themes highlighted at this time. The moon connects with Mars in Virgo at 7:31 AM, inspiring a productive and energized mood. Big emotions may arise as the moon opposes Jupiter in Taurus at 1:38 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio can find you and your partners having important discussions about money. Conversations like these can be stressful, but the mood is generally productive as the moon aligns with your ruling planet Mars in thoughtful and diligent Virgo! Just keep your spending in check as the moon opposes Jupiter in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon is in your opposite sign Scorpio today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and making it a powerful time to connect with people. The moon opposes Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, which can find you sharing big emotions with your partners.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio can find you busy at work today, and the mood is especially productive as the moon aligns with taskmaster Saturn in Pisces. You may be winning a great achievement or proving your skills as a leader!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Productive, straightforward discussions about the future take place as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces and Mars in Virgo.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Leo. You might be moving, redecorating, or connecting with the past. A supportive atmosphere flows as the moon aligns with protective Mars in Virgo.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and productive discussions take place with your partners in love and business as the moon aligns with taskmaster Saturn in Pisces and action planet Mars in your sign, Virgo.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio can find you focused on finances today. A productive discussion about scheduling or getting organized takes place as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces. Watch your spending as the moon opposes extravagant Jupiter in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self care. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces and with your ruling planet Mars in Virgo, which can bode well for your social life, romance, and creativity. You may connect with someone exciting and over-the-top as the moon opposes Jupiter in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon moves through Scorpio today, encouraging you to slow down and rest, but the moon opposes your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you overwhelmed by the mounting work ahead of you. Reach out for help if you need it!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Scorpio illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, and exciting conversations take place as the moon aligns with Mars in Virgo. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could bring a solid discussion about future plans. A fun celebration may take place as the moon opposes Jupiter in Taurus, just be careful not to overindulge.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career, making it an exciting time to connect with your fans! A great reward can be won as the moon aligns with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio might find you making travel plans. You may be ready to commit to something as the moon aligns with Saturn in your sign, Pisces. An exciting encounter takes place as the moon connects with Mars in Virgo. Big news may be shared as the moon opposes your ruling planet Jupiter in Pisces.