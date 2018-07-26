Daily Horoscope: July 27, 2018

The Sun opposes Mars—which is currently retrograde—at 1:14 AM, so watch out for aggression. The Moon enters air sign Aquarius at 6:41 AM, encouraging people to logically reflect on their emotions. However, plenty of feelings will be in the air as the Moon meets fiery Mars at 2:48 PM and the lunar eclipse in Aquarius arrives at 4:20 PM, revealing life-changing information. A supportive energy around transformation flows as Venus makes a harmonious connection with Pluto at 9:22 PM.

All Times EST.

Today’s eclipse in your opposite sign Aquarius is major for your relationships (romantic and platonic)—a crucial shift will take place. Letting of the past is necessary; your future is here, it’s time to move forward.

Today’s eclipse in Aquarius brings big shifts to your everyday routine. You’re exhausted, but you might still be baited into an argument today—don’t go there, Virgo! Don’t over-plan your day, either; allow for flexibility instead.

Today’s eclipse in fellow air sign Aquarius is major for your love life, as well as your artistic endeavors. This is a potent day for release, so let those tears flow and make time for rest—don’t overbook yourself.

Today’s eclipse in Aquarius brings a major emotional shift, encouraging you to release old patterns that you thought you couldn’t let go of—eclipses change everything!

Crucial communications take place today, Sagittarius, thanks to the eclipse in Aquarius. Everything is about to change as new information comes forward. Watch out for tempers!

Today’s eclipse in Aquarius is critical for your finances, and on a deeper, spiritual level, for your sense of self-worth and of security. Big reveals take place today. Things you thought could never change, do.

An eclipse in your sign arrives today, Aquarius! This means a major release will take place around your relationships: Thing won’t be the same, and though change is hard, you’re taking the first necessary step to creating your better, more authentic life.

Eclipses are exhausting, and this one is no exception since it will activate a highly private and sensitive sector of your chart. Your dreams are sure to be very active right now, so take note of the messages that arrive and allow yourself to get as much rest as possible.

Your ruling planet Mars is currently retrograde, and it’s finding you confronting tense energy in the groups and communities you belong to. Today’s eclipse in Aquarius will be especially enlightening, as you’ll see how you really fit in among the crowd you’ve been running with.

So much tension is in the air today, Taurus—not only do you have to find a way to balance the tempers that are rising, but major shifts are taking place in both your public and personal life. A new beginning is here, but it will require release, change, and flexibility.

A lunar eclipse in fellow air sign Aquarius arrives today, revealing so much information that you were previously unable to see. It’s time to let go of some beliefs that you’ve outgrown.