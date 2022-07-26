Daily Horoscope: July 27, 2022

The mood is artistic and experimental as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 3:36 AM and with Neptune in Pisces at 4:59 PM, but deep, complicated emotions can surface as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 8:54 PM. A power struggle may come to a head.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on home, family, and your personal life today. Themes like power, success, and control may come to the fore as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and important information can come to light as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. Secrets may be shared.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your focus may be on finances today as the moon moves through Cancer, and intense conversations about money, security, or control can take place as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! Exciting social connections can form as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus. Inspiring news could arrive as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces. An important issue may come to a head with a partner as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down and rest. You may feel a sense of emotional liberation or peace as the moon mingles with transcendent Neptune in Pisces. You could kick an old habit as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on your social life today. An exciting invitation may arrive as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. Spiritual connections may form as the moon connects with mystical Neptune in Pisces.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus may be on your career today as the moon moves through Cancer. A creative solution can boost productivity as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces. A powerful change could take place at home as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

A chance meeting could take place as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring romance! And a deep, revealing conversation can be had as the moon opposes your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you and your partners having deep discussions about money, especially as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. Issues regarding power and control may come to a head.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and a powerful shift may take place in your partnerships as the moon opposes Pluto, which is in your sign, Capricorn. Deep emotions could surface.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

You may be busy getting reorganized today as the moon moves through Cancer. You could be making upgrades at home as the moon makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Exciting information may arrive as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, and an open-hearted energy flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, Pisces.