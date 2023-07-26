Daily Horoscope: July 27, 2023

Surprising feelings might pop up as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 7:10 AM. Mercury meets Venus retrograde in Leo at 11:16 AM, inspiring a fun and friendly atmosphere. We could be reconnecting with people from the past. Deep discussions about what’s truly important to us take place. We can take a logical look at the heart’s not always so logical desires.

The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 3:56 PM, inspiring creativity. The moon squares off with Venus retrograde at 5:06 PM and Mercury at 5:53 PM, which can find us ready to express our desires. The moon mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:36 PM, inspiring a transformative atmosphere, and we may feel ready for new adventures as the moon enters Sagittarius at 8:24 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury meets Venus, now retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo, which can mark an important new chapter of communication, love, and creativity beginning in your life. New opportunities may also arrive as the moon enters Sagittarius!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury meets your ruling planet Venus, currently retrograde in Leo, which could make this a significant day regarding your living situation or family life. You may be moving or reorganizing your space, or connecting with the past in a new way. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, finding you sorting out financial matters.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury meets Venus, now retrograde in Leo, marking the start of a new cycle of communication in your life. Your local environment may undergo a shift, too. Connection and collaboration are highlighted as the moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury meets Venus, currently retrograde in Leo, which can find you approaching money in a whole new way. An important negotiation may begin. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, energizing you to tackle your chores.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury meets Venus, which is retrograde in your zodiac sign, Leo, bringing an important realization about anything from love to money, especially how you communicate your needs. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, which can bring romance or a creative boost!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury meets Venus, now retrograde in Leo, which can find you making an important discovery about yourself as you dream or meditate. Your focus may also turn to your home and family life as the moon enters Sagittarius. This is a powerful time to explore your emotions and your psyche.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury meets your ruling planet Venus, now retrograde in Leo, marking the beginning of a new cycle in your social life. You could be connecting with an exciting new community, exploring a new hobby, or realizing something important about your needs regarding friendship, intellectual connection with partners of all kinds, and communication. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, also encouraging open discussion.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Communication planet Mercury meets Venus, now retrograde in Leo, which could find you learning or sharing big news about your career or general life plans! An important realization about where you want to be in life can take place. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, bringing your focus to finances.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury meets Venus, now retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo, which could find you having an illuminating conversation that totally changes your perspective. You might be realizing what’s truly important to you. Self care can also be a focus as the moon enters your sign. People are on your emotional wavelength.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A breakthrough can take place in your finances, especially regarding money you share with partners, as Mercury meets Venus retrograde in Leo. You may be learning a great deal about what sort of support—material or otherwise—you expect from the people you’re in relationships with. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, encouraging you to catch up on rest.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

An important new cycle of partnership and communication is beginning for you as the messenger planet Mercury meets Venus, now retrograde in Leo. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, which could signal excitement in your social life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Communication planet Mercury meets Venus retrograde in Leo, which can find you making changes to your routine. Maybe these changes are big and obvious, like a new day job, or maybe they’re more subtle, like switching up your fitness routine. Either way, these changes mark the start of a new cycle. Your focus can also turn to your career as the moon enters Sagittarius.