Daily Horoscope: July 27, 2026

Some days hand you a mirror and some days hand you a reason to look away. Today does both at once, and the pressure is hard to overstate. Sun opposing Pluto exact puts motivations — not just your actions, but the story underneath what’s been driving them — somewhere you simply can’t sidestep. The stargazer who leans into that instead of looking around it will find Sun trining Neptune softens the view, and Sun sextile Uranus means a door opens on the other side. Saturn went retrograde yesterday, which means the sky is pointing inward right now and not outward. The examination it’s asking for is an internal one. Go there first.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Some discoveries are exciting. This one might not be, Aries. The Sun opposing Pluto today puts your own motivations under a microscope — not by anyone else’s hand but yours. You’ve been moving fast enough that you didn’t have to look. Now you do. Mars squaring Venus means what you want and what you’re doing about it aren’t the same thing. Look anyway.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been rehearsing this conversation in your head for weeks, convincing yourself the timing’s off. Venus sextile Mercury today disagrees, Taurus. The words are there, the read on the situation is solid, and the gap between what you’re feeling and what you’re able to say just got a lot smaller. Whatever you’ve been postponing — this is a pretty decent day to stop doing that.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your brain is running three conversations ahead of everyone else right now, Gemini, and that’s usually a feature. Tonight it’s a liability. The Moon opposing Mercury means the impulse to respond fast, send the message, explain yourself before anyone asks — that’s the one to sit with first. Saturn is still squaring Mercury. Not every thought needs to leave your head today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’ve been cross-examining your own feelings all day, trying to figure out if what you’re feeling is proportionate, justified, the right response. Cancer, that’s not emotional intelligence — it’s a guilt trip with extra steps. The Moon squaring Saturn today makes your instincts feel like inconveniences. They’re not. Whatever you’re carrying right now is allowed to exist without a verdict attached.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The sky is cracking open for you right as it’s asking you to drop the armor. Sun opposing Pluto exact today puts whatever you’ve been protecting about your image under a microscope. Sun trining Neptune says what’s underneath is better anyway. Leo, the part of you that doesn’t need an audience’s approval is the one Jupiter’s about to back. Lead with that.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The pressure has dropped, but you’re probably too deep in high-alert mode to notice. Saturn’s square to Mercury is waning, Virgo — the hard part of this stretch is behind you. Venus’s sextile to Mercury is asking you to register that before you go hunting for something new to fix. The work got done. You handled it. That’s allowed to just be true.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been zooming in so hard on what could be wrong that you’ve lost the wider view. Venus in Virgo turns a perfectly decent situation into a list of things to second-guess, Libra — and you’ve been letting it. Mars squaring Venus means the urge to make a call is rising. Let it. The answer was probably fine two weeks ago. Stop picking it apart.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Everyone around you is having a moment of reckoning today — Sun opposing Pluto exact has the whole sky doing the uncomfortable self-inventory that’s basically your default setting. What feels like a revelation to everyone else just feels routine to you, Scorpio. Use that. Someone in your orbit needs a steadier head right now, and yours is about as steady as it gets.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You spend a lot of time convincing other people to back themselves, trust the leap, believe it’ll work out. Jupiter conjuncting the Sun in two days means the sky is about to hand that exact speech back to you, Sagittarius. The optimism you’ve been running on isn’t just a personality trait right now — it’s actually correct. Operate like it is.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn went retrograde yesterday, and for most signs that’s background noise. For Capricorn, it’s a different kind of invitation — one you don’t usually get. Saturn turning inward means the audit isn’t about your output right now. It’s about the rulebook you’ve been running on: where it came from, whether you agree with it, which parts you wrote versus inherited. That’s the work this week.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something clicked into place today that you weren’t expecting, Aquarius — and the fact that it caught you off guard is actually the point. Sun sextile Uranus doesn’t announce itself; it just makes something possible that wasn’t yesterday. The idea, the connection, the move you’d written off as too soon or too complicated. Check your assumptions. One of them just expired.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The line between what you’re feeling and what you’re making is thinner than usual today, Pisces. Neptune trining the Sun has your imagination running at full capacity — a better place to put your energy than the emotional static also floating around. Whatever creative work you’ve been putting off in favor of processing: today those two things are the same. Make the thing.

Pisces monthly horoscope