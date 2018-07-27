Daily Horoscope: July 28, 2018

How are you feeling after yesterday’s eclipse? Exhausted? Emotional? Overwhelmed by change and information? It’s been intense, so enjoy yourself today—but try not to don’t over indulge as the Moon in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter, the planet of growth and exaggeration, at 10:47 AM.

This has been such an intense week for your relationships, Leo. Big emotions continue to swell today—so get comfortable at home and spend time with loved ones! Big changes are taking place and it’s important that you’re gentle with yourself.

Huge shifts are taking place around your schedule thanks to yesterday’s eclipse, and big conversations take place today as you realize that you have so much reorganizing and rescheduling to do.

A lot of excitement is taking place when it comes to your love life and creativity, but so much change is happening, too, and there’s drama in your friendships. Big emotions are coming up for you—don’t spend all your money in retail therapy!

This week has been incredibly intense: Things are shifting in both your public and private life, and it’s time you let go of the old way of doing things. You’re going through so much personal growth right now—be gentle with yourself, Scorpio!

Shocking information has come your way this week, Sagittarius. You’ve also gotten some important things off your chest. You’re feeling very mentally stimulated today, but it’s crucial that you slow down and get some rest.

Challenging financial issues have come up thanks to the eclipse in Aquarius. However, on a deeper, more emotional level, you’re letting go of situations and relationships that don’t make you feel valued. Today’s a crucial day to spend time with friends who inspire you.

If you’re totally exhausted today, it makes sense: There was an eclipse in your sign yesterday! That’s draining emotionally and physically, so make time to pamper yourself today, Aquarius.

Take it slow today, Pisces: An exhausting and highly emotional eclipse in Aquarius arrived yesterday. Pay close attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams—your psychic abilities are super strong right now!

So much change is taking place in your life, especially when it comes to the communities you connect with. You might feel compelled to burn every bridge and start over today! Take it slow—transformations are taking place.

Big shifts are taking place both in your family life and at work, Taurus. This is an important time to remember who you are and make your boundaries clear. Things are moving quickly—make sure your partners are clear on your needs.

The eclipse in fellow air sign Aquarius yesterday brought major revelations your way! Lots of talk is in the air, Gemini, and now you have a lot of planning to do. Don’t overbook yourself!