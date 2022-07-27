Daily Horoscope: July 28, 2022

The moon enters Leo at 2:36 AM, and the new moon in Leo takes place at 1:55 PM: New moons symbolize new beginnings, and a new moon in the sign of the heart, Leo, inspires us to reconnect with our passions, to celebrate life, and to enjoy the company of the people we love.

Jupiter retrograde begins in Aries at 4:37 PM: Exciting expansions and new adventures may have started in the last few months, but now is the time to reassess our focus. Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 5:16 PM, which could bring surprising news or an unexpected change in plans. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 8:03 PM, inspiring generosity and optimism.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Today’s new moon in fellow fire sign Leo can find you connecting with a new crush, or if you’re already in love, you could find that the spark has been reignited! New creative inspiration may also arise. You have expanded and grown in incredible ways during the last few months, and reflecting on all this change very deeply today as Jupiter begins its retrograde in your sign. Unexpected news may arrive as Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

A fresh start can arrive at home or with your family during today’s new moon in Leo. You may be moving, getting reorganized, or simply inviting new energy into your space! Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries, which can put you in an especially philosophical mood, and Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, perhaps finding you making a surprising decision.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Today’s new moon in Leo can mark the beginning of a new conversation. New information may come your way. Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries, perhaps finding you reassessing your social life and how you want to invest your time. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected insight!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Today’s new moon in Leo may bring a gift your way! A new source of income could arrive, or you might be increasing your rate. Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries, encouraging you to reassess your professional goals. Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making surprising social connections.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

A new moon in your sign takes place today, Leo, inspiring you to give yourself, or perhaps your whole life, a makeover! You’re ready for a fresh start. You could be refining travel, education, or publishing plans as Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries. Mercury in your sign squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring exciting shifts in your career.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Today’s new moon in Leo encourages you to create space for deep rest. Reflect on what boundaries you need to keep around your availability. Set yourself free from obligations. Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries, encouraging you to reassess financial relationships. Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring surprising news your way.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You can be connecting with a new social circle during today’s new moon in Leo. A new dream or wish for the future may take place. Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries, which could find you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) reassessing your needs and goals. Surprising news may arrive as Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Recognition could come your way during today’s new moon in Leo! A new career opportunity may arrive. Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries, which can inspire an especially productive mood, but it would be wise not to add any more items to your to-do list for the time being; first, finish what you already have planned! Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which may bring unexpected news.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Today’s new moon in fellow fire sign Leo can find you making new travel or education plans. You may be learning about a new concept that’s expanding your understanding of the world. New opportunities could arise! Your ruling planet Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries, finding you deeply focused on a creative project. Your love life can also be a big focus at this time! Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus may mean shaking up your routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Today’s new moon in Leo can find you settling a debt or letting go of the past in some significant way. Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries, and you’re reorganizing things at home. Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected news or a change in plans.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Today’s new moon in Leo can mark the beginning of a new journey in your relationships. You may be connecting with someone new, or connecting with an established lover on a deeper level. Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries, which may find you having a deep, meaningful conversation. Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and you’re shaking things up at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Today’s new moon in Leo could find you starting a new gig or project, or taking a new approach to your wellness routine. It’s a great time to get reorganized, and your ruling planet Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries, perhaps finding you reorganizing your budget, too. Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and you might be making a big change to your routine.