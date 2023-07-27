Daily Horoscope: July 28, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius aligns with the sun in Leo at 5:22 AM, inspiring courage and adventure! Work can capture our attention as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 6:52 AM. The moon squares off with Mars in Virgo at 4:09 PM, which may find people in an impatient mood. But passion is in the air, too! Logical Mercury enters thoughtful Virgo at 5:31 PM, inspiring us to take an analytical and thorough approach to communication. Details are examined.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters analytical Virgo today, inspiring a productive mood at work. Business may be handled swiftly and professionally. In your personal life, you could be taking an introspective approach to things.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, perhaps bringing good news. You may be invited to an exclusive celebration, or you could be connecting with a crush. Communication within your romantic relationships gets a boost!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Virgo today, which can find you working out logistics regarding your living situation, or with housemates or family members. Intriguing discussions about the past could arise, too.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury enters thoughtful earth sign Virgo today, encouraging communication. Is there something you want to get off your chest? Or is there information you’re looking for? Mercury in Virgo may assist with either.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters Virgo, kicking up communication concerning money. This could be a good time to rework your budget or focus on financial negotiations!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury enters your zodiac sign today, Virgo! You can feel very much in your element, and your mind may feel especially sharp! This is a very powerful time for communication and research.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury enters Virgo today, which could find you connecting with your intuition in a deep and significant way. Secrets may be shared, and hidden places explored!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters Virgo today, kicking up the energy in your social life. This can be a great time to explore a new hobby. Teamwork may be especially productive, too.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury enters Virgo today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career. This can bode well for communication regarding your work, and people may be buzzing about your talent!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Travel plans, educational goals, or discussions about publishing your work pick up as Mercury enters fellow earth sign Virgo! Details may be analyzed, and big, inspiring conversations take place.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters Virgo, which can find you and your partners having important conversations about money over the next few weeks. Details may be hashed out. A down-to-earth, honest approach to communication flows, which can be beneficial for any negotiations taking place.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Communication within your relationships gets a big boost as Mercury enters your opposite sign Virgo! This can be an exciting time to connect with new people, or simply get to know someone in your life on a deeper level.