Daily Horoscope: July 29, 2018

The Moon in logical air sign Aquarius opposes chatty Mercury, currently retrograde, at 5:25 AM, finding us eager for answers. The Moon enters dreamy, imaginative Pisces at 7:28 PM: Enjoy some art, listen to and dance to music, or find a friend for a heart-to-heart.

All Times EST.

So many intense changes are taking place in your relationships, Leo. This evening, the Moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces, encouraging you and your partners to explore your relationships on a very deep and intimate level.

The Moon in Aquarius finds you hard at work today! However, the mood shifts this evening as the Moon enters Pisces, your opposite sign, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

The Moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius for most of the day, illuminating the creativity and romance sector of your chart, but things are tricky in your social life! The Moon enters Pisces tonight, encouraging you to focus on getting organized.

It’s been an emotionally intense few days, Scorpio, but this evening, you’re excited to go out and have a good time, thanks to the Moon entering fellow water sign Pisces.

You have been in a very talkative mood lately, Sagittarius, but as the Moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces this evening, you’ll find yourself in a quieter mood, eager to spend time at home and with loved ones.

It’s been an intense few days around your finances, Capricorn! But the mood shifts this evening as the Moon enters Pisces—watch out for news that’s coming your way.

Huge changes are taking place in your life, Aquarius, and in your relationships! Tonight, as the Moon enters Pisces, you’ll reflect on your finances and your sense of self-worth.

It’s been an exhausting few days, Pisces! Tonight, the Moon enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on self-care. Find trusty friends you can vent your emotions to!

It’s been an exhausting few days, and the pace of it all has been strange, especially since Mercury has just gone retrograde. Stay in and rest with the Moon in dreamy Pisces tonight.

Your focus has been on your career lately, and many changes are taking place; however, your attention turns to your social life tonight, as the Moon enters Pisces.

Lots of talk is buzzing today, Gemini, so take it slow when it comes to decision-making because your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde. The Moon enters Pisces this evening, bringing your attention to your career.