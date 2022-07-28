Daily Horoscope: July 29, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with Mars in Taurus at 11:38 AM, which can find us feeling impatient or impulsive. Be careful not to get into arguments. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 3:48 PM, perhaps stirring up surprising feelings. The moon meets Mercury in Leo at 7:49 PM, encouraging communication!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Taurus, which can find you making an important decision about how you invest your time, energy, and money. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, inspiring a conversation—or bringing news—about love or creativity.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with Mars, which is in your sign, Taurus, finding you taking decisive action, and you may surprise people with your choices as the moon squares off with Uranus, which is also in your sign.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with Mars in Taurus, which may find you feeling impatient. Think before you speak. The moon meets your ruling planet Mercury, now in Leo, marking the start of a new conversation.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with Mars and Uranus in Taurus, which may bring unexpected excitement to your social life. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, marking the start of a new discussion about money.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign, Leo, and today it squares off with Mars and Uranus, both in Taurus, which can find you making an important yet surprising decision about your career. You might feel particularly expressive as the moon meets Mercury in Leo.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Unexpected adventures can begin as the moon in Leo squares off with action planet Mars and wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus! Connect with your inner voice as the moon meets Mercury in Leo.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with Mars and Uranus in Taurus, which can find you feeling decisive! But the choices you make may be quite surprising to others at this time. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, inspiring a friendly atmosphere.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

You and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise), may be at an important turning point as the moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Taurus. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, kicking up discussions about your career.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with Mars and Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing an unexpected change in plans. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, which may bring news from afar, or find you making travel or education plans.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with Mars and Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which can stir up a passionate atmosphere, though the feelings that arise could be surprising! The moon meets Mercury in Leo, finding you organizing your finances.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, perhaps finding you making unexpected changes at home, with family, or in your personal life. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, and you’re reconnecting with a partner, or connecting with someone new.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with Mars and Uranus in Taurus, which can find you in a busy mood, perhaps making unexpected changes. The moon meets Mercury in Leo, encouraging productivity and communication.