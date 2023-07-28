Daily Horoscope: July 29, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune at 7:32 PM, asking us to improvise. Emotions are clear and on fire as the moon harmonizes with love planet Venus at 7:51 PM. The moon enters grounded earth sign Capricorn at 11:44 PM, encouraging us to take things with a grain of salt.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, grounding you in your relationship to the public. You’re focused on work and serving a purpose right now. Consider what you want to leave behind.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Venus, making it easier to accept change. Things are moving forward for the better, and it might be easier to be accepting of this now. You’re grounded in your knowledge as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Be flexible around your public and professional relationships as the moon clashes with Neptune, asking you to improvise. You find a way to express what you’re feeling. As the moon harmonizes with Venus, conversations flow.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters your chart’s house of relationships, connecting you with the people that you share your life with. Ground yourself in the knowledge that they have to offer you, and be receptive to whatever they have to say.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon harmonizes with Venus, connecting you to your real feelings about love, relationships, and friendships. What feels right might not be what used to feel right, but you’re comfortable progressing into something different!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon clashes with dreamy Neptune, asking you to act on your ideals and instincts, which might not be perfectly accurate, but they count for something. The moon connects with Venus, which is a chill, cozy vibe.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

It’s a good day to be social, online or off, as the moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Venus, putting you in tune with how to express your vision and feelings. You might feel ready to lay low this weekend as the moon enters your chart’s house of home and family.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re connecting with the material world as the moon moves through your financial sector. Consider how you are being compensated. You may consider a legacy or gift that you would like to leave behind, something that positively impacts the world, as the moon harmonizes with Venus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects you with yourself and your needs. Keep yourself cool through any misunderstandings as the moon clashes with confusing Neptune. Ultimately, you can get comfortable with your feelings and situation as the moon harmonizes with Venus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re in touch with your body and moods as the moon enters your sign. You are always a main player in your relationships, but today the authority rests on your shoulders. Treat yourself with kindness, and only say positive things about yourself.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re focusing on the future and ready to move forward, intuitively, as the moon harmonizes with emotional Venus. You can accept relationships being a little different at the moment, without much resistance.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Feeling like you’re being misunderstood can motivate you to clear the air as the moon in your chart’s house of career and public reputation clashes with illusory Neptune. You’re doing a beautiful job as the moon harmonizes with Venus.