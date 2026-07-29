Daily Horoscope: July 29, 2026

Full Moons have a way of making everything feel urgent at once — the confrontation you’ve been avoiding, the good news you weren’t sure you could trust, the feeling you’ve been trying to name for days. Today delivers all three. Venus squares Mars exact, the Sun conjuncts Jupiter exact, and the Full Moon in Aquarius floods the whole picture with collective emotional frequency that’s hard to filter. The stargazer who tries to manage all of that at once is going to have a rough afternoon. Pick the one thing that actually needs your attention today and give it everything. The rest can wait. Some of it will resolve on its own.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

All that preparation, all that second-guessing, all that running the tape — it was all for today. Mars squaring Venus exact means whatever you’ve been circling finally has to be met head-on, Aries. No more previews. You’ve done the work, you know what you want, and you’ve been ready longer than you’ve given yourself credit for. Walk in like you know it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus squaring Mars exact today hits your sign harder than most, Taurus — this one’s personal. It’s your planet in a direct standoff between what you value and what’s being demanded of you. Digging in is your default, and it’s served you well plenty of times. Today you need to get clear on whether this is one of them before you commit to the position.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The Full Moon in Aquarius is flooding every channel at once — opinions, other people’s takes, the mental load of caring about too many things simultaneously. You already live here, Gemini, so the volume isn’t new. What the Full Moon is adding is a hard question: which of those voices actually belongs to you? Figure that out before you act on any of them.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Full Moon is Cancer’s moment by nature, but this one’s happening in Aquarius — the most collective, least personal sign the Moon can occupy. Your emotional field is wider than usual today, picking up signals that aren’t yours. Something you’re feeling intensely right now might belong to the people around you, not to you. Sort that out before acting on any of it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

This is it, Leo. Sun conjunct Jupiter exact today — in your sign, at full strength, no asterisks. You spent last week getting examined and this week getting ready, and today the sky is simply handing you something good. Saturn trining the Sun means what you’ve built actually holds up. Stop waiting for the catch. There isn’t one. Take the win.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve run the numbers on this already — probably more than once. The Full Moon today is the part where the feeling catches up to what you already figured out. Your gut and your head are pointing at the same answer, Virgo, which almost never happens. That convergence is information. Stop looking for the flaw in the conclusion and accept that you got it right.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been dreading this moment all week, and now it’s here — Venus squaring Mars exact, your planet in a direct standoff. Here’s what you keep forgetting, Libra: you’re actually built for this. The sign that avoids conflict is also the one that knows how to move through it without blowing everything up. You’ve done it before. Do it again today.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve spent this whole week being the steady one — the person who already knew, already processed, already moved through it. The Full Moon in Aquarius is lighting up Pluto’s sign today, Scorpio, and the Moon conjuncted your planet this morning. That’s not someone else’s emotional surge. That one’s yours. Let it be. Being moved by something doesn’t cost you anything you can’t afford.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter conjuncts the Sun exact today — your planet at full power, no ceiling. You knew that was coming. What’s less expected is the Full Moon opposing Jupiter at the same time, giving all that expansive energy an emotional counterweight, Sagittarius. Take the whole thing anyway. The uncomfortable parts are included in the deal. They’re not a sign something went wrong.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve spent the last two days sorting through what’s actually yours — the commitments you made by choice versus the ones that just accumulated over time. Saturn trining the Sun today is the sky’s response to that work, Capricorn: what you’ve decided to keep is solid. Not borrowed, not provisional. Actually solid. Stop second-guessing the foundation and start building on it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Full Moon is in your sign tonight, Aquarius — which means the frequency everyone’s tuned into is yours for a change. You’ve spent enough time feeling like the odd signal, broadcasting on a channel nobody else could quite pick up. Not today. Whatever you figured out this week that didn’t feel like a feeling — it just became the whole conversation.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Full Moon in Aquarius wants everyone to zoom out, get objective, see the big picture. That’s not how you work, Pisces, and today that’s an asset. While everyone else is trying to intellectualize what they’re feeling, you’re already inside it. Moon sextile Neptune this morning made sure of that. Your read on this is the most accurate one going. Trust it.

Pisces monthly horoscope