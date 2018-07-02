Daily Horoscope: July 3, 2018

The Moon in Pisces connects with Saturn at 12:27 AM, creating a supportive yet serious energy. The Moon and Sun make a harmonious connection at 12:58 PM, encouraging us to be ourselves. A generous atmosphere is in the air as the Moon connects with Jupiter at 4:21 PM. Get grounded and resist paranoia as the Moon meets Neptune at 10:20 PM—connect with your inner voice and don’t over analyze.



All Times EST.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in a philosophical mood. However, plenty of fun is to be had today, too, as creative inspiration flows and you connect with crushes!

The Moon in sensitive water sign Pisces has you feeling many deep emotions today, but you’re also finding it easy to let go of the past and move on to something bigger and better!

The Moon in Pisces lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Virgo, making it an especially wonderful day for networking, and fabulous evening for deep conversations!

The Moon in Pisces encourages you to reflect on your habits and schedule, Libra. This afternoon is productive at work and good vibes flow around cash. Engage in your spiritual practice tonight.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, Scorpio, bringing creative inspiration and fun, flirty messages your way. Romance is in the air this evening as the Moon meets with dreamy Neptune!

The Moon is in Pisces today, Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your home and family. And this afternoon, as the Moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, wonderful healing energy flows!

The Moon in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart and connects with the Sun in your opposite sign Cancer, making this a fantastic day for connecting with others!

The Moon is in Pisces and the energy is abundant as the Moon connects with the Sun in Cancer—you’re feeling productive today! Tonight, there’s some confusion about your feelings—don’t rush into things.

The Moon is in your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to focus on self care! This afternoon is fun and flirtatious, and tonight, the Moon meets your ruling planet Neptune, boosting your intuitive abilities.

The Moon is in dreamy water sign Pisces today, encouraging you to unwind. This afternoon’s energy is especially comforting as the Moon and Sun connect harmoniously, finding you feeling at peace.

It’s a fantastic day to network, Taurus, as the Moon in Pisces illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life and connects with the Sun (currently in Cancer) to bring exciting conversations your way.

The Moon is in imaginative water sign Pisces, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Easy energy flows today around finances, and on an emotional level, around feeling valued.