Daily Horoscope: July 3, 2021

The moon in fire sign Aries clashes with powerful Pluto at 12:15 AM, stirring up deep emotions: We’re challenged to let go of the past and find ways to stay present. The moon enters earth sign Taurus at 8:28 AM, inspiring a gentle atmosphere. The moon connects with expansive Jupiter at 12:19 PM, creating a generous and optimistic energy. We’re taking risks as Mars clashes with Uranus at 9:40 PM! Watch out for unexpected arguments, but do enjoy any creative breakthroughs that take place.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Your focus turns to money and security as the moon enters stability loving Taurus, but anything could happen today with your ruling planet Mars clashing with Uranus, the planet of surprise! While there may be some frustrating shake-ups at this time, breakthroughs are also possible.

Taurus

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, encouraging you to pamper and nourish yourself! Unexpected shifts may take place in your home and family life as Mars clashes with Uranus.

Gemini

The moon enters Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down and catch up on rest. Brilliant ideas arise as Mars clashes with Uranus, but you might find yourself feeling irritable if you get overbooked.

Cancer

You’re in the mood to connect with friends and network today as the moon enters Taurus, and you’re likely to run into some unexpected or eccentric people as Mars clashes with Uranus.

Leo

You’re focused on your career today as the moon enters Taurus, and you’re ready to make some unexpected moves in the public eye as Mars clashes with rebel Uranus.

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, finding you in the mood to travel and explore new ideas! Surprising conversations and ideas are shared as Mars clashes with wildcard Uranus.

Libra

The moon enters Taurus, finding you reflecting on finances, especially themes like debts and taxes. You’re rethinking how to plan for the future, and what sort of investments and risks you want to take on as Mars clashes with Uranus.

Scorpio

The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus today, bringing your attention to your partnerships. A major shift takes place in your relationships and in your career or public life as Mars clashes with Uranus.

Sagittarius

Your schedule is undergoing a major shift, Sagittarius! The moon enters Taurus, finding you reflecting on your to-do list, and Mars clashes with Uranus, inspiring a great change in your everyday routine.

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Unexpected shifts take place as Mars clashes with Uranus. Passion is in the air! You’re breaking out of an old rut.

Aquarius

The moon enters Taurus today, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart! Action planet Mars clashes with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing great change in your personal life.

Pisces

Today is all about communication as the moon enters Taurus! And much of what you hear will be totally surprising as Mars clashes with Uranus. Watch out for unexpected arguments! That said, some creative breakthroughs may take place.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.