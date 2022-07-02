Daily Horoscope: July 3, 2022

The moon in courageous fire sign Leo connects with messenger planet Mercury in Gemini at 12:43 AM, encouraging us to speak our minds! Intriguing messages may arrive… The moon makes a helpful connection with Mars in Aries at 5:59 AM, inspiring confidence and strength. The moon enters Virgo at 8:31 AM, urging us to pay attention to the details.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The energy is particularly chatty as the moon in Leo connects with Mercury in Gemini. The moon also connects with your ruling planet, Mars, which is in your sign, Aries: A burst of creative inspiration or passion may arise! The moon enters Virgo later on, finding you eager to get reorganized and take care of your chores.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

You’re focused on home and family today as the moon moves through Leo. Conversations about money may take place as the moon mingles with Mercury in Gemini. The moon enters Virgo later on, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Mercury, which is in your sign, Gemini, encouraging communication! The moon enters Virgo later on, shifting your focus to home and family.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Aries, inspiring a productive atmosphere, especially concerning your career or finances. The moon enters Virgo later on, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing a message your way.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in your sign, Leo, connects with Mercury in Gemini and Mars in Aries, inspiring an exciting social atmosphere! The moon enters Virgo later on, bringing your focus to finances.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Gemini, and with Mars in Aries, inspiring creativity and passion! Make time to connect with your inner voice and explore your imagination. The moon enters your sign, Virgo, finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in fun fire sign Leo connects with chatty Mercury in Gemini, and with passionate Mars in Aries, inspiring a busy social atmosphere! The moon enters Virgo later on, encouraging you to catch up on rest.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

An especially productive energy flows in your career today, but your focus shifts to your social life as the moon enters Virgo. You may be connecting with a new group or community, or focused on a team effort.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Leo connects with Mercury in Gemini and Mars in Aries, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Virgo. Rewards or recognition could come your way!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

A productive energy flows today as you attempt to organize your home and tackle your chores. The moon enters Virgo later on, which can find you in an adventurous mood! Exciting opportunities may be coming your way…

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your focus is on relationships while the moon moves through Leo, and as the moon enters Virgo later today, conversations about everything from money to intimacy deepen!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Communications and organizing efforts are particularly productive today, dear Pisces. The moon enters Virgo, activating the relationship sector of your chart: You may be connecting with someone new or deepening a connection with someone you already know!