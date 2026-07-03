Daily Horoscope: July 3, 2026

A long weekend is officially underway, and the sky is matching the energy — not with fireworks yet, but with something that feels like permission. The Neptune-Sun square wraps up today, stargazer, taking with it the week’s low-grade disorientation without much fanfare. What replaces it is a Friday that actually feels like one. Watch for Moon opposing Venus this afternoon, which might briefly pit what you want against what someone close to you wants — the usual Friday negotiation, only slightly amplified. Work through it before dark. Uranus and Mars hit exact tomorrow, and that conjunction has been building all week. Tonight is for loosening up. Tomorrow is when it actually goes.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Tomorrow, Uranus hits Mars exactly, and the whole weekend is going to feel like a live wire. Tonight is the move, Aries — the last stretch before the energy peaks and things get harder to control. You’ve been holding something in all week. Friday night, holiday weekend ahead, Mars on the edge of its most electric moment of the year. Go let it out.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve got a very clear picture of what tonight should look like, and someone close to you has an equally clear but completely different picture. Moon opposing Venus this afternoon is that specific disconnect — not a blowup, just two people wanting different things from the same Friday. The good news, Taurus: you’re not wrong, and neither are they. Negotiate before it becomes a thing.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

By tonight, you’re going to have made plans with at least three different groups of people for the same weekend, all of whom you fully intend to see. You do this every time, Gemini — the social energy is high, the offers are good, and saying no feels almost physically impossible. Pick one situation before you leave the house tonight and actually commit to it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’ve spent the week being available for everyone else and forgot to figure out what you actually want tonight. Moon opposing Venus this afternoon is pressing on exactly that — not dramatically, just enough to make the oversight hard to ignore, Cancer. It’s a holiday weekend. You’re allowed to have a plan that’s entirely yours. Make one before someone else fills the slot.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Neptune’s been squaring the Sun all week, and today is the last day of it — which means tonight you’re going to feel the difference. The low-grade interference that’s been sitting on your confidence starts clearing, Leo, and a holiday Friday is exactly the moment for that. Get out of your head and into the room. This weekend belongs to you.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve already made a mental list of everything you could get done this holiday weekend, haven’t you? Jupiter conjuncting Mercury is keeping the intellectual engine running, but this isn’t a weekend for optimizing, Virgo. It’s a long weekend. The tasks will still be there on Monday or Tuesday. Let it be unstructured on purpose and see what actually comes up when you stop filling every hour.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been accommodating, flexible, and easy to be around all week — and sometime this afternoon it’s going to hit you that nobody’s been any of those things back. Moon opposing Venus makes the imbalance impossible to overlook, Libra. That’s not resentment; it’s just information. This holiday weekend, let other people do the adjusting for once. You’ve covered enough ground for everyone.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been sitting on something — a decision, a move, a conversation you’ve been circling for weeks. Pluto trine to Mars this weekend is the push to stop circling and actually commit. The holiday gives you cover and space, Scorpio. Use both. Whatever you’ve been waiting for the right moment to do, this is a better moment than most. Stop auditioning it and go.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You have a tendency to philosophize your way out of a good time — analyzing the experience while it’s happening instead of just being in it. Jupiter in Leo is handing you an electric holiday weekend, Sagittarius. The only thing that could ruin it is turning it into a referendum on whether you’re living correctly. You’re not being graded on this. Just go have fun.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A long weekend is starting, and you’re already trying to figure out how to be productive in it, because unstructured time makes you deeply uneasy. That’s Saturn squaring the Sun — the pressure isn’t coming from outside, Capricorn; it’s coming from you. The holiday isn’t a problem to solve. Put the checklist down. A few days without optimizing is not the same as falling behind.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Everyone else is going to feel the Uranus-Mars conjunction tomorrow as restless physical energy — something to burn off, somewhere to direct. You’re going to feel it differently, Aquarius. Your best thinking is happening right now, in this charged window before it peaks. Whatever’s been coming into focus in your head this week, write it down tonight before the weekend sweeps you somewhere else entirely.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Neptune-Sun square that’s been making the whole week feel slightly waterlogged ends today — for everyone else, that’s a relief. For you, it’s more complicated, Pisces. That impressionistic, hard-to-pin-down atmosphere is basically your home turf. The weekend ahead will feel more literal, more straightforward. That’s fine. You know how to operate in the clear too. You just don’t do it as often.

Pisces monthly horoscope