Daily Horoscope: July 30, 2022

We may be setting boundaries and becoming aware of our limits as the moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 12:29 AM. The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo at 2:11 PM, inspiring a practical, analytical approach to things. The moon in Virgo can find us eager to be helpful, making it a lovely time to connect with our communities!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You may be setting important boundaries in your friendships as the moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Virgo, which can inspire you to get reorganized at work and to focus on personal wellness.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries between your work and your personal lives. The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, inspiring romance and creativity!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, which can find you having an important conversation about boundaries or responsibilities. The moon enters Virgo, which could bring your focus to home and family.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you reorganizing your budget or having important conversations about financial expectations. The moon enters analytical Virgo, inspiring a thoughtful, communicative atmosphere.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign, Leo, encouraging you to connect with your emotions, and you could be setting boundaries in your relationships as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Virgo later on, bringing your focus to finances.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries around your availability. The moon enters your sign, Virgo, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self love!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You can be setting important boundaries in your friendships, love life, or creative collaborations as the moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set firm boundaries between your professional and personal lives. The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you having an important conversation about responsibilities. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your career.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Expectations and responsibilities concerning money can be discussed as the moon in Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, now in Aquarius. The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, which could bring new opportunities your way!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is now in your sign, Aquarius: Important conversations about responsibilities can take place in your partnerships. The moon enters Virgo, which may inspire you to take care of your bills and other financial matters.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries at work and around your availability. The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the relationships sector of your chart and encouraging connection!