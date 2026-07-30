Daily Horoscope: July 30, 2026

The big week is behind you, and today has a different texture — not flat, just settled. When a lot of energy moves through at once, the day after has its own particular quality: things that felt urgent aren’t anymore, and decisions that felt enormous have already been made. That’s where the stargazer finds themselves Thursday morning. Moon trine Mars this afternoon hands everyone a clean push of forward energy to work with, and Saturn trine Sun is building something that actually holds underneath all of it. The week did what it needed to do. Take stock of what came through it with you and figure out what to bring forward.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Yesterday took something out of you and also gave something back — that’s how those days work, Aries. The confrontation’s behind you now, Mars square Venus waning, and the Moon trining Mars this afternoon is handing you clean energy to work with. Don’t spend it replaying what happened. The next thing is already in front of you. That’s where your attention goes now.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The standoff is over and you can feel the difference, Taurus — there’s air in the room again. Mars square Venus is waning, and whatever you decided yesterday is already starting to settle. Venus sextile Mercury is still warm if you need to follow up or clarify. You’re good at the maintenance part. This is actually where you thrive. Tend what you’ve got.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Something has felt heavier than usual in the communication department for weeks — words taking more effort, conversations requiring more navigation than they should. Saturn’s square to Mercury is almost done, Gemini, and you can probably already feel it loosening. The thoughts are coming faster. The right thing to say is closer to the surface. That’s not a fluke. Keep going.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

After the week you’ve had emotionally, Cancer, today is the one where you get to just be okay. The Full Moon’s intensity has passed; Moon sextile Saturn this morning steadied things out, and there’s nothing left to sort through. Moon trine Mars this afternoon gives you a little forward energy to play with. Use it however you want. You’ve earned an easy one.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Jupiter glow from yesterday is still there, Leo, and it’s not going anywhere fast. But today Saturn trining the Sun is adding something different — not the rush of arrival, but the steadier feeling that what happened was real and it holds. You’ve had wins before that felt shaky the next morning. This one doesn’t. Let that sink in for a minute.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

There were things you set aside over the last few weeks because the timing felt off or the mental load was too high. Saturn’s square to Mercury is nearly done, Virgo, and Venus’s sextile to Mercury is still warm and cooperative. Those ideas didn’t go anywhere. Pick one back up today — not because you have to, but because you want to again. That’s the tell.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You made it through the thing you were dreading, and you’re still standing — which, if you’re a Libra, is its own kind of revelation. Mars square Venus is waning, and Venus sextile Mercury are good conditions for any follow-up you need to have. The hard part is behind you. You handled it better than you thought you would. File that away.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The week put a lot through you, Scorpio, and today the pressure is releasing — Pluto’s opposition to the Sun is waning, and the Full Moon’s intensity has cleared. What you’re left with is harder to name, but you’ve never needed a name for something to know it’s real. Sit with what this week gave you. You’ll know what to do with it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The big moment was yesterday and today feels ordinary by comparison — that’s just how it goes after a peak, Sagittarius. Jupiter’s conjunction with the Sun is waning but it hasn’t gone anywhere. What happened this week is still becoming something, just less visibly than it was yesterday. Resist the urge to go looking for the next thing before this one has finished arriving.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve spent the week sorting, releasing, and confirming what actually holds. That’s real work, Capricorn, and it’s done. Saturn trining the Sun today isn’t asking for more reflection — it’s a green light. The internal audit is finished, and the conditions are as good as they’re going to get. Pick the first thing on the other side of all that clearing and begin it today.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Full Moon put your sign at the center of everything last night, and today the sky has moved on — which is fine, because what it illuminated is still there. The thing that became clear this week didn’t evaporate with the Moon, Aquarius. Uranus sextile Jupiter means there’s still runway. Now that the attention has moved on, do something with what you found.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve been running on full emotional and creative capacity all week, Pisces, and today the sky isn’t asking for more of that. Neptune trine Sun is still warm but waning — the invitation right now is to let the week settle rather than keep processing it. Not everything needs to become something. Some of it can just be what it was.

Pisces monthly horoscope