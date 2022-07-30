Daily Horoscope: July 31, 2022

Mercury in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 2:05 AM, which can find us issuing a rejection, setting a boundary, or having discussions about long-term plans. While Saturn’s influence can be heavy, we can feel quite optimistic as the sun in Leo makes a helpful connection with Jupiter in Aries at 6:36 PM, inspiring an open-hearted atmosphere. The moon mingles with Venus in Cancer at 11:19 PM, putting us in an affectionate mood.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

A serious conversation about expectations and commitments can take place as Mercury in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The sun in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, inspiring growth, creativity, and romance!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Mercury in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you engaged in a serious conversation about your career, but the sun in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries, bringing an expansive atmosphere at home.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Leo, opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you having a heavy conversation; but the sun in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring optimism.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Mercury in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you having a serious conversation about money. The sun in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries, possibly bringing some exciting career opportunities!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Mercury in your sign, Leo, opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you having a serious conversation with your partners about responsibilities and commitments. The sun in your sign makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps bringing exciting opportunities your way!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Leo, opposes Saturn in Aquarius, finding you setting firm limits with clients, coworkers, and anyone else who wants your time or energy. The sun in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries, which can inspire a sense of emotional liberation.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Mercury in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting firm boundaries in your social life. The sun in Leo makes a supportive connection with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring optimism and generosity, and boding well for your relationships.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Important conversations and commitments about your career and your personal life can take place as Mercury in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The sun in Leo makes a helpful connection with Jupiter in Aries, boding well for your career and reputation!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mercury in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you having an important discussion about limitations and boundaries. The sun in Leo makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Jupiter, inspiring romance and creativity!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Mercury in Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which can find you having important conversations about money. The sun in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an expansive atmosphere at home.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Mercury in Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is in your sign, Aquarius, finding you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) having important conversations about plans and commitments. The sun in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring open communication.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mercury in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set firm limits on your availability. The sun in Leo makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for discussing finances.