Daily Horoscope: July 31, 2023

The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 12:28 PM, encouraging spontaneity and uncoiling.

Healing and distraction go hand-in-hand as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 7:54 PM. We can confront fears and shadows as the moon meets with power planet Pluto at 10:12 PM. The moon enters cool air sign Aquarius at 11:57 PM, where there will be a full moon (tomorrow)!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Look out for something different as the moon connects with Uranus, making it easy to accept unconventional approaches. Your feelings about the future and your social relationships come into the picture as the moon enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re comfortable with unconventional ideas and modes of communication as the moon harmonizes with inventive Uranus. Feelings about your legacy and the impact you’ll leave behind are starting to swell as the moon enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re able to distract yourself easily as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune. You might be more in touch with taboo topics and conversations, and ready to tune them out or smooth things over! Distractions can be responsible.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Listen to other people and the knowledge will take you to unexpected places as the moon connects with Uranus and Neptune. You’re learning secrets as the moon meets with Pluto. Trust and discretion are critical aspects of friendship.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re finding alternative routes to get the job done as the moon connects with Uranus, showing you how to work smarter, not harder. The moon enters your chart’s house of partnerships, connecting you to other people.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Get lost in your relationships as the moon connects with Neptune. Deep emotional connection is possible as guards are let down. The moon enters your chart’s house of lifestyle and routine, putting you in the mood to get busy and take care of yourself.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re figuring out how to get grounded despite unusual circumstances as the moon connect with Uranus and Neptune. Your home life continues to transform as the moon meets Pluto. You’re ready for some fun as the moon enters your chart’s social sector.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re reading deeply into things as the moon meets Pluto. Sometimes the x-ray goggles are really just mirrors of your own perspective! Give yourself reassurance despite any fears. Rest is being sought after as the moon moves into your home and family sector.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re figuring out loopholes and life hacks as the moon connects with Uranus, showing you how to reap benefits smoothly. You’re figuring out what you want to research and study more as the moon enters intellectual air sign Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re finding ways to creatively and freely express your thoughts and feelings as the moon in your sign connects with Uranus and Neptune. You may confront your own shadow as the moon meets Pluto—a very psychological aspect! The moon enters your chart’s financial sector, cluing you into your bills.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re surrendering to things naturally coming undone as the moon connects with Uranus. There are risks and forces of nature that everyone must succumb to if they are to progress. You may feel more sensitive as the moon enters your sign.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Cultivate your powers of enchantment and mystique as the moon connects with Neptune, connecting you to your star power and glamour! While it can be a social time, you might be ready for some solitude as the moon moves into a solitary sector of your chart.