Daily Horoscope: July 31, 2026

The last day of July has a particular feeling — something between exhale and threshold, a big week settling into a soft Friday. Moon in Pisces sets a dreamy, permeable tone all day, and if you’ve been running hard since Monday, the stargazer in you probably needs this more than you’re admitting. Everything is a little softer, a little more forgiving than it was at the start of the week. The one thing to know: Moon squares Uranus this afternoon and something unexpected interrupts the ease right when you’ve gotten comfortable. It doesn’t have to derail anything. Take it in stride, let the rest stay soft. August is a day away.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Most people are going to find this afternoon’s curveball annoying. You’re probably going to find it entertaining. Moon squaring Uranus means something interrupts the plan — a last-minute change, an unexpected development, a Friday that gets weird around 12 — and Aries, that’s your natural habitat. The week already handed you the hard stuff. Today’s disruption is the easy kind. Lean into it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Virgo has had you zooming in on everything that could be better for weeks — the relationship, the apartment, the plan, yourself. Moon in Pisces today is the antidote, Taurus. The critical lens softens, the edges blur in a good way, and what’s left is the part of you that just knows how to enjoy things. Go do that today.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Saturn’s square to Mercury is down to its last two days, and you can feel the difference, Gemini — the mental weight sitting on every conversation since mid-July is practically gone. Today you’re just yourself again: fast, curious, ready to talk to anyone about anything. The part of you that makes everything more interesting just got back. Don’t waste it on a Friday.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon moved into Pisces this morning, and if you’re a Cancer, you felt it — not as a thought but as a feeling. After days of the Moon in Aquarius’s arms-length energy, water is back. Your emotional world feels like yours again today, which after this week is no small thing. You’ve earned a day that actually feels like you.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Neptune trining the Sun is in its final days, Leo, and it’s been doing something all week that’s easy to miss when Jupiter’s taking up so much space — softening the ego just enough to let the actual creative instinct through. This aspect is almost done. Make something today that has nothing to do with how it looks to anyone else.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The Moon in Pisces today is not cooperating with your need for clean edges and executable plans, Virgo — things feel a little resistant to being pinned down, and the analysis keeps dissolving before it fully resolves. That’s not a problem to fix. It’s a Friday; it’s the last day of July. Let it be fuzzy. Monday exists for a reason.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You spent most of this week making hard calls and holding your ground — not your natural habitat, Libra, and you did it anyway. Today is different. Moon in Pisces is romantic and soft and exactly the atmosphere you were built for. Venus sextile Mercury means the conversations are easy. Let yourself have a good Friday. The hard stuff is covered.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

After a week of carrying more than your share of the emotional weight, today feels different — softer, more permeable. Moon in Pisces is doing something restorative for a water sign that’s been under sustained pressure, Scorpio. The ease you’re feeling isn’t a trap. Nothing needs to be interrogated right now. Sometimes a hard week just earns you a Friday like this.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Jupiter glow is still there, but today it’s doing something different — filtering through the Moon in Pisces and Neptune trine Jupiter into something closer to meaning than event, Sagittarius. This week wasn’t just a good week. It was the start of something you’ll be making sense of for a good while. Sit with that today. What is it actually about?

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Something unexpected is going to interrupt the plan this afternoon — Moon squaring Uranus has that energy, Capricorn. Your instinct will be to clamp down and reassert control. Here’s the thing: the structure you’ve built this week is solid enough to absorb a jolt. Saturn trining the Sun means what you’ve put in place holds. Let the surprise be a surprise. It’s not a crisis.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Moon squaring Uranus this afternoon is going to throw a lot of people off — an unexpected development, a plan that pivots, something that wasn’t on the schedule. For Aquarius, whose whole operating system runs on this frequency, today’s disruption isn’t a problem. It might actually be the opening you needed. The thing that interrupts the plan could be the plan. Stay loose.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Everything is a little more vivid today, a little closer to the surface — that’s what happens when the Moon is in your sign, Pisces. The creative channel is wide open. Just know that Moon squaring Uranus this afternoon will interrupt the reverie with something unexpected. Let it. It’s a good reminder that today is actually happening, not just being felt.

Pisces monthly horoscope