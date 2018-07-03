Daily Horoscope: July 4, 2018

After connecting with power planet Pluto at 5:46 AM, the Moon in Pisces is void of course all day, meaning the vibe is lazy and best used for meditative purposes. This day will find us exploring our deepest emotions.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you eager to explore new ideas and places. This is a powerful morning to connect with partners, Cancer, but try to take it easy today.

You’re in an emotional mood today, Leo, thanks to the Moon in water sign Pisces. This is a powerful time to engage in your spiritual practice and meditate.

Your focus is on your relationships today, Virgo, thanks to the Moon in Pisces. Intense issues come up in conversation this morning, but amazing transformations may be made, too!

The Moon is in Pisces today, Libra, encouraging you to reflect on your daily habits and routines. Don’t over-plan for today. Take it slow and play it by ear. The Moon in Pisces wants you to go with the flow at a nice, slow, and easy pace.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. After connecting with your ruling planet Pluto this morning and bringing you intriguing news, the Moon’s not doing much, so neither should you.

The Moon in Pisces illuminates a very private sector of your chart and finds you reflecting on your past, your relationship with your family, and your boundaries. Make time to unwind today.

The Moon is in intuitive water sign Pisces today, and while you’re likely to get some very intriguing news this morning, the mood is quiet for most of the day. Slow down and unwind, Capricorn.

The Moon in Pisces illuminates the sector of your chart that rules self-worth, security—and on a mundane level, your finances—encouraging you to reflect on these themes. Take it slow today.

The Moon is in your sign today, Pisces, and other than a connection with Pluto this morning, it’s doing nothing—which is exactly what you should be doing, too. If you’re always taking action, how can you truly strategically plan your next move? We all need rest, even you, you night owl!

You’re always on the go, dear Aries, but now is the time to rest. Not only is your ruling planet Mars retrograde (which means it’s time to chill out), but the Moon in Pisces is also begging you to unwind.

While you might not like change, Taurus, calling you a control freak is certainly a stretch—you know how to go with the flow when necessary! You are one of the chillest signs, after all. Today, reflect on power and the power struggles you’ve been seeing play out.

You like to live in the moment, Gemini, but today, I want you to pause and reflect: Where do you see yourself in five years? What about 20 years? How do you want to be remembered 100 years from now?